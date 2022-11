You’re invited to the 2022 USAC Night of Champions!

Join us at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on Friday, December 9, to honor the 2022 USAC champions.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2022-night-of-champions.

WHEN: Friday, December 9, 2022

WHERE: Indiana Roof Ballroom, Indianapolis, Indiana

WHAT: Cocktails at 6:00 | Dinner/Awards 6:30

RSVP: By December 1, 2022

* Price increase after this date.