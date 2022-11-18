Carrick Wins Opening Night of the Hangtown 100

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (November 17, 2022) — Tanner Carrick won the opening night of the “Hangtown 100 presented by Matt Wood Racing” with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series Thursday at Placerville Speedway. Michael Pickens, Buddy Kofoid, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Spencer Bayston rounded out the top five.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 17, 2022 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Hangtown 100 Presented By Matt Wood Racing

FLIGHT ONE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Spencer Bayston, 9AU, Dyson-11.819; 2. Jacob Denney, 25m, Malloy-11.930; 3. Carson Macedo, 99AU, Dyson-12.087; 4. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-12.100; 5. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-12.124; 6. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.143; 7. Danny Stratton, 31K, Beilman-12.803; 8. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-13.033; 9. Nathan Byrd, 11K, Kruseman-15.100.

FLIGHT TWO FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Carrick, 71m, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.686; 2. Mitchel Moles, 89, CBI-11.806; 3. Dominic Gorden, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.909; 4. Tyler Courtney, 25, Malloy-11.941; 5. Tanner Thorson, 88, Thorson-12.012; 6. Daison Pursley, 71p, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.075; 7. Alex Bright, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.198; 8. Mariah Ede, 71E, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.525.

FLIGHT THREE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Shane Golobic, 17w, Wood-11.746; 2. Jade Avedisian, 84, CBI-11.797; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5T, Alexander-11.819; 4. Ryan Timms, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.919; 5. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-11.949; 6. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.978; 7. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.098; 8. Austin Barnhill, 17B, Dave Mac-12.798.

FLIGHT FOUR FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.752; 2. Emerson Axsom, 25x, Malloy-12.020; 3. Colby Copeland, 87, CBI-12.027; 4. Michael Faccinto, 14J, Graunstadt-12.283; 5. Dylan Bloomfield, 14T, Streeter-12.362; 6. Zach Telford, 22G, Risner-12.451; 7. Travis Buckley, 7NZ, BSL-12.681; 8. Gavin Miller, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-NT.

FLIGHT FIVE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Michael Pickens, 4x, Dave Mac Dalby-11.801; 2. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-12.012; 3. Ryan Bernal, 27w, Wood-12.080; 4. Chris Windom, 89x, CBI-12.202; 5. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.350; 6. Blake Bower, 9, Boscacci-12.353; 7. Tony Gomes, 73, Ford-12.705; 8. Ben Worth, 5K, Alexander-NT.

FLIGHT SIX FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac Dalby-11.777; 2. Daniel Whitley, 57, Abacus-11.958; 3. Logan Seavey, 58, Abacus-11.976; 4. Corey Day, 4, Kahne-12.035; 5. Jason McDougal, 68, Six8-12.080; 6. Chase Johnson, 73x, Ford-12.251; 7. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.349; 8. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-12.574.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-2 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Macedo (T), 2. Justin Grant (T), 3. Spencer Bayston (T), 4. Danny Stratton, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Brenham Crouch, 7. Jacob Denney, 8. Nathan Byrd, 9. Randi Pankratz. 2:01.99

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-2 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Alex Bright (T), 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Dominic Gorden (T), 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Tanner Carrick (T), 7. Mitchel Moles, 8. Mariah Ede. 2:01.38

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-2 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Bryant Wiedeman (T), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (T), 3. Shane Golobic (T), 4. Ryan Timms, 5. Chance Crum, 6. Jade Avedisian, 7. Austin Barnhill, 8. Kaylee Bryson. NT

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-2 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Emerson Axsom (T), 2. Colby Copeland (T), 3. Buddy Kofoid (T), 4. Travis Buckley, 5. Dylan Bloomfield, 6. Gavin Miller, 7. Zach Telford, 8. Michael Faccinto. NT

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-2 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom (T), 2. Tony Gomes, 3. Blake Bower, 4. Taylor Reimer, 5. Jake Andreotti (T), 6. Michael Pickens (T), 7. Ryan Bernal. 2:02.02

SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-2 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Jason McDougal (T), 2. Cannon McIntosh (T), 3. Hayden Reinbold, 4. Chase Johnson, 5. Logan Seavey (T), 6. Caden Sarale, 7. Daniel Whitley, 8. Corey Day. 1:59.81

FIRST ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Thomas Meseraull, 3. Daniel Whitley, 4. Chase Johnson, 5. Blake Bower, 6. Jacob Denney, 7. Gavin Miller, 8. Chance Crum, 9. Dylan Bloomfield, 10. Danny Stratton, 11. Randi Pankratz, 12. Austin Barnhill, 13. Ryan Timms, 14. Brenham Crouch. NT

SECOND ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Jade Avedisian, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Taylor Reimer, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Corey Day, 7. Hayden Reinbold, 8. Tony Gomes, 9. Ryan Bernal, 10. Mariah Ede, 11. Travis Buckley, 12. Michael Faccinto, 13. Caden Sarale, 14. Kaylee Bryson, 15. Nathan Byrd. 2:23.79

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Carrick (2), 2. Michael Pickens (1), 3. Buddy Kofoid (9), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 5. Spencer Bayston (8), 6. Cannon McIntosh (12), 7. Shane Golobic (10), 8. Chris Windom (4), 9. Colby Copeland (5), 10. Jason McDougal (3), 11. Bryant Wiedeman (14), 12. Mitchel Moles (22), 13. Thomas Meseraull (21), 14. Justin Grant (16), 15. Dominic Gorden (13), 16. Tanner Thorson (19), 17. Alex Bright (18), 18. Daison Pursley (24), 19. Emerson Axsom (11), 20. Taylor Reimer (26-P), 21. Kaylee Bryson (25-P), 22. Carson Macedo (7), 23. Jade Avedisian (20), 24. Daniel Whitley (23), 25. Jake Andreotti (15), 26. Logan Seavey (17).

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Michael Pickens, Laps 2-30 Tanner Carrick.

**Ben Worth flipped during practice. Danny Stratton flipped during qualifying. Gavin Miller flipped during qualifying. Kaylee Bryson flipped during the third heat. Zach Telford flipped during the fourth heat. Brenham Crouch flipped during the first semi. Ryan Timms flipped during the first semi. Justin Grant flipped on lap 6 of the feature. Jade Avedisian & Daniel Whitley flipped on lap 24 of the feature.

(P) represents a USAC provisional starter

(T) represents a heat race transfer

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-1844, 2-Justin Grant-1635, 3-Thomas Meseraull-1485, 4-Bryant Wiedeman-1439, 5-Cannon McIntosh-1424, 6-Mitchel Moles-1410, 7-Kaylee Bryson-1353, 8-Jacob Denney-1118, 9-Brenham Crouch-1104, 10-Taylor Reimer-1104.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-182, 2-Brady Bacon-144, 3-Thomas Meseraull-141, 4-Logan Seavey-139, 5-Robert Ballou-119, 6-Buddy Kofoid-109, 7-Kaylee Bryson-106, 8-Kyle Cummins-104, 9-C.J. Leary-98, 10-Matt Westfall-95.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: November 18-19, 2022 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Hangtown 100 Presented By Matt Wood Racing

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Cannon McIntosh (11.755)

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Tanner Carrick (11.686)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Carson Macedo

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Alex Bright

Pit Stop USA Third Heat Winner: Bryant Wiedeman

Rod End Supply Fourth Heat Winner: Emerson Axsom

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts First Semi Winner: Tanner Thorson

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Second Semi Winner: Jade Avedisian

Feature Hard Charger: Mitchel Moles (22nd to 12th)