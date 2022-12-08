USAC MIDGET DOCKET LOCKED & LOADED FOR 2023 SEASON

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2022)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship enters a new year in 2023 with a docket of more than 30 events on the calendar.
New to the slate in the coming year are a pair of events in Belleville, Kan. on May 19-20. After several years on the high banks, this time the midgets take on the Belleville Short Track at the North Central Kansas Fairgrounds for the first time ever for a pair of shows on back-to-back nights. Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex completes the tripleheader weekend on May 21.
Meanwhile, Illinois’ Macon Speedway returns to the schedule for the first time in six years on August 19. Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway opens it all up with back-to-back nights at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway for the Kokomo Grand Prix on April 21-22.
The 19th edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week feature seven races in eight nights at Tri-State Speedway on June 4, Circle City Raceway on June 5, Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 7, Lincoln Park Speedway on June 8, Bloomington Speedway on June 9, Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 10 and the finale at Kokomo Speedway on June 11.
The series makes its annual venture to Mid-America for four nights of action in three states during a July swing through Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway on July 11, Kansas’ Solomon Valley Raceway on July 12 and two-straight at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on July 14-15 with the latter event paying $10,000-to-win.
The Jason Leffler Memorial at Illinois’ Wayne County Speedway moves to the month of August on the 18th. A mega weekend on each side of the Indiana/Ohio border greets the series in late September. On the 21st, the series makes its return to Gas City for the James Dean Classic. The next two nights bring the series to the biggest and fastest venue on the schedule at Eldora Speedway on September 22-23 for 4-Crown Nationals moments.
Then it’s onto the California swing, which replicates the order of this past year’s western schedule with seven dates in the Golden State. First up is Bakersfield Speedway on November 14. From there, the series moves onto Placerville Speedway for the Hangtown 100, the finale of which pays a whopping $20,000-to-win.
Merced Speedway takes the wheel for two-straight nights on November 21-22, then the season concludes with a bang at with the 82nd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway.
The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the fifth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at a yet to be determined dates.
2023 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Apr 21: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | $4,000-To-Win
Apr 22: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | $5,000-To-Win
May 19: Belleville Short Track | Belleville, KS | $4,000-To-Win
May 20: Belleville Short Track | Belleville, KS | $6,000-To-Win
May 21: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | $6,000-To-Win
Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win
Jun 5: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $4,000-To-Win
Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $4,000-To-Win
Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $4,000-To-Win
Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win
Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win
Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win
Jul 11: Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK | Tuesday Night Thunder | $4,000-To-Win
Jul 12: Solomon Valley Raceway | Beloit, KS | Chad McDaniel Memorial | $4,000-To-Win
Jul 14: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | $4,000-To-Win
Jul 15: (F) Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | $10,000-To-Win
Aug 18: (F) Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | Jason Leffler Memorial | $5,000-To-Win
Aug 19: Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | $5,000-To-Win
Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | Firemen’s Nationals | $5,000-To-Win
Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | $5,000-To-Win
Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | James Dean Classic | $4,000-To-Win
Sep 22: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | $5,000-To-Win
Sep 23: (F) Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | $10,000-To-Win
Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA | November Classic | $4,000-To-Win
Nov 16: (A) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | $5,000-To-Win
Nov 17: (A) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | $5,000-To-Win
Nov 18: (F) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | $20,000-To-Win
Nov 21: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | $4,000-To-Win
Nov 22: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | $4,000-To-Win
Nov 25: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA | Turkey Night Grand Prix | $10,000
TBA: (F) The Dirt Track at IMS | Speedway, IN
=====================
(F) represents an event paying feature points only
(A) represents an event paying appearance points only
Race dates & payouts subject to change