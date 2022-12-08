USAC MIDGET DOCKET LOCKED & LOADED FOR 2023 SEASON

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2022)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship enters a new year in 2023 with a docket of more than 30 events on the calendar.

New to the slate in the coming year are a pair of events in Belleville, Kan. on May 19-20. After several years on the high banks, this time the midgets take on the Belleville Short Track at the North Central Kansas Fairgrounds for the first time ever for a pair of shows on back-to-back nights. Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex completes the tripleheader weekend on May 21.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ Macon Speedway returns to the schedule for the first time in six years on August 19. Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway opens it all up with back-to-back nights at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway for the Kokomo Grand Prix on April 21-22.

The 19th edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week feature seven races in eight nights at Tri-State Speedway on June 4, Circle City Raceway on June 5, Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 7, Lincoln Park Speedway on June 8, Bloomington Speedway on June 9, Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 10 and the finale at Kokomo Speedway on June 11.

The series makes its annual venture to Mid-America for four nights of action in three states during a July swing through Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway on July 11, Kansas’ Solomon Valley Raceway on July 12 and two-straight at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on July 14-15 with the latter event paying $10,000-to-win.

The Jason Leffler Memorial at Illinois’ Wayne County Speedway moves to the month of August on the 18th. A mega weekend on each side of the Indiana/Ohio border greets the series in late September. On the 21st, the series makes its return to Gas City for the James Dean Classic. The next two nights bring the series to the biggest and fastest venue on the schedule at Eldora Speedway on September 22-23 for 4-Crown Nationals moments.

Then it’s onto the California swing, which replicates the order of this past year’s western schedule with seven dates in the Golden State. First up is Bakersfield Speedway on November 14. From there, the series moves onto Placerville Speedway for the Hangtown 100, the finale of which pays a whopping $20,000-to-win.

Merced Speedway takes the wheel for two-straight nights on November 21-22, then the season concludes with a bang at with the 82nd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway.

The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the fifth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at a yet to be determined dates.

2023 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Apr 21: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | $4,000-To-Win

Apr 22: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | $5,000-To-Win

May 19: Belleville Short Track | Belleville, KS | $4,000-To-Win

May 20: Belleville Short Track | Belleville, KS | $6,000-To-Win

May 21: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | $6,000-To-Win

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $4,000-To-Win

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $4,000-To-Win

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $4,000-To-Win

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Midget Week | $5,000-To-Win

Jul 11: Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK | Tuesday Night Thunder | $4,000-To-Win

Jul 12: Solomon Valley Raceway | Beloit, KS | Chad McDaniel Memorial | $4,000-To-Win

Jul 14: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | $4,000-To-Win

Jul 15: (F) Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | $10,000-To-Win

Aug 18: (F) Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | Jason Leffler Memorial | $5,000-To-Win

Aug 19: Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | $5,000-To-Win

Sep 3: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | Firemen’s Nationals | $5,000-To-Win

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | $5,000-To-Win

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | James Dean Classic | $4,000-To-Win

Sep 22: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | $5,000-To-Win

Sep 23: (F) Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | $10,000-To-Win

Nov 14: Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA | November Classic | $4,000-To-Win

Nov 16: (A) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | $5,000-To-Win

Nov 17: (A) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | $5,000-To-Win

Nov 18: (F) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | $20,000-To-Win

Nov 21: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | $4,000-To-Win

Nov 22: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | $4,000-To-Win

Nov 25: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA | Turkey Night Grand Prix | $10,000

TBA: (F) The Dirt Track at IMS | Speedway, IN

(F) represents an event paying feature points only

(A) represents an event paying appearance points only

Race dates & payouts subject to change