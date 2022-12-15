DOUBLE & TRIPLE REWARDS ON TAP FOR USAC NATIONAL CHAMPS IN 2023

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (December 14, 2022)………USAC National champions can double and even triple their point fund payout during the upcoming 2023 season with USAC’s newly announced “Win 2 Times 2” and “Win 3 Times 3” rewards programs.

USAC’s premier circle track divisions offer a base championship payout of $50,000 for the top points driver in the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, $30,000 in the NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and $20,000 in Silver Crown.

If a driver can win two of the three championships in 2023, that driver will be able to “double” their overall reward. For example, a driver who captures both the sprint and midget titles will receive a base payout of $80,000 ($50,000 for sprint & $30,000 for midget). In turn, that money will double to $160,000 in total monetary rewards by scoring two titles.

Furthermore, if a driver can win all three championships in 2023, that driver will be able to “triple” their overall reward. Winning all three would result in a base payout of $100,000. With the achievement, that money will triple to $300,000 in total monetary rewards after completing the three titles.

The announcement comes amid USAC’s point fund increases for its three premier circle track divisions during the 2023 season with more than $350,000 up for grabs across the board.

Since 2019, USAC’s annual national points funds have increased 75 percent from a total of $200,000 to the $350,000 mark for the coming year in 2023.

Out of the $350 grand total, a $200,000 is allotted for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship point fund, $100,000 for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and $50,000 for Silver Crown.

USAC’s National season begins with the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship on February 13-14 at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park for a pair of non-points events. The points season for the Sprint Cars begins on February 16-17-18 at Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park. The USAC Silver Crown season kickstarts at yet-to-be-determined venue on April 16. The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season opens on April 21-22 at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.