Jackson Motorplex Hosting 10 Nights of Racing Action in 2023

JACKSON, Minn. (Dec. 16, 2022) – The 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals headlines the 2023 racing schedule at Jackson Motorplex.

The dirt oval features 10 nights of competition next year concluding with the AGCO Jackson Nationals, which has become a crown jewel event on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule each season. The 2023 edition runs Aug. 17-19 with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series joining as the support class the first two nights before the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series visits during the event finale.

The Jackson Motorplex season opener is set for Tuesday, May 23, when the track showcases an IMCA Stock Car and Hobby Stock special during Altenburg Construction Night.

The first sprint car event comes three days later (on May 26) when the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series along with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series take part in the Tweeter Contracting 360 Challenge presented by Farm Op Capital.

A Bank Midwest IMCA Series event featuring IMCA A Mods, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts is slated for June 13.

Jackson Motorplex kicks off the Trelleborg Border Battle featuring a $7,000 payout to the 410ci winged sprint car feature winner on June 16. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series is also part of the program. The Border Battle continues the following two nights at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and then at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint cars return on July 7 for the Bank Midwest 360 Challenge, which also showcases the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

July 25 and July 28 are currently TBD on the schedule as plans are being finalized. Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media accounts throughout the offseason for announcements.

