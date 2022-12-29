Todd Allen Picks Up Triple X Chassis/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car in Knoxville! 

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 28, 2022 – Todd Allen of Lebanon, Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa on Wednesday. The winner of the Triple X Chassis/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car picked up his prize to head back east to central Pennsylvania.

“This will be the first new race car I have ever had in my life,” Todd told the staff at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. Todd stated his plans on racing his new sprint car at Port Royal Speedway in 2023. Also, Todd wanted to be sure to thank all of the parts suppliers, builders, and manufacturers in sprint car racing for making his new sprint car a reality.

“I still can’t believe that I won this race car from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum,” he said. Todd took time to visit the museum while he was with us and get his photo taken by his uncle Bobby Allen’s induction plaque up in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame area on the second-floor.

Stay tuned for an announcement in 2023 on the next sprint car that will be the next fundraiser for the only museum in the world, that is solely dedicated to sprint car racing, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

The museum would like to thank the following sponsors for making the fundraising raffle sprint car a reality: Moyle Racing Engines, Triple X Chassis, All Pro Heads, Blackbeard Design, Diversified Machine Inc., Donovan, Dan Olson Racing Products, AllStar Performance, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, CSI Shocks, DeYoungInc.com, Shaver Racing Engines, AMSOIL, Rod End Supply, Dyer’s Top Rods, GS Products, Skagit Speedway, Barnes Systems, Inc., Crow Safety Gear, King Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tire, Winter’s Rear Ends, Kinsler Fuel Injection, M&W Aluminum Products, MSD Ignition, Hepfner Racing Products, Skagit Powder Coating, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, Ti22 Performance, Tel Tac Oval Track Pro, QuickCar Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Ultra Shield Race Products, Whitebread Racing Enterprises, Vahlco Wheels, GME Steerings, System 1 Pro Ignition, SRI Performance, LRB Race Products, Bam Roller Lifters, MPI and Callies.

