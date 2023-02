Due to incoming weather with up to 2″ of rain predicted Thursday thru Saturday and COLD temperatures on Saturday, this weekend’s USCS Sprint Car racing event with accompanying classes at Southern Raceway has been CANCELLED.

The next USCS Sprint Car race will be at Southern Raceway on Fri/Sat February 24th & 25th.

For Southern Raceway questions please contact the track. FOR USCS questions please go to www.uscsracing.com

or call USCS @ 770-865-6097.