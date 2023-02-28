World of Outlaws Target Talladega, Magnolia Return

By Nick Graziano

EASTABOGA, AL (Feb. 27, 2023) – After a historic trip north in the beginning of March, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will turn its attention to a southern swing at the end of the month.

First along the way will be the Series’ first return to Talladega Short Track since 2011, on Friday, March 24, and its second visit to Magnolia Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 25.

Alabama’s Talladega Short Track – three minutes from the Talladega Super Speedway – first hosted The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2001. The 1/3-mile track then hosted the Series 10 more times before waiting to see the premier Sprint Car tour again after the 2011 race won by David Gravel – his first Series win.

After wrapping up the show at Talladega, the World of Outlaws will make the two-and-a-half-hour trip west to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Mississippi. The 3/8-mile track hosted the Series for the first time in 2021, featuring a barnburner of a battle between Sheldon Haudenschild and Logan Schuchart for the win. Haudenschild got the advantage in the closing laps and walked away with the inaugural victory.

Early Storylines:

GRAVEL’S TITLE HUNT: Returning to the site of his first World of Outlaws victory, with 76 victories under his belt now, David Gravel will be poised to find his way to Victory Lane again at the Talladega Short Track. On the hunt for his first World of Outlaws championship, he’s already off to a strong start in 2023, sweeping the first two events of the year at Volusia Speedway Park with Big Game Motorsports.

DRIVE FOR FIVE: Four-time and reigning World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet will continue his hopeful trek to make history, joining 20-time Series champion Steve Kinser and 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz as the only drivers to win five straight Series titles. During the stops at Talladega and Magnolia, he’ll also be looking for his first victories at both tracks with his Kasey Kahne Racing team.

HAUD WANTS MORE: Driving for 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s co-owned Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team, Sheldon Haudenschild will look to add more trophies to his and Stenhouse’s collection during the doubleheader weekend. He and the team are also on the hunt for their first World of Outlaws championship, as well. Two wins to end March will put them in good position to chase it all year.

Previous Winners:

Talladega Short Track Winners:

2011 – David Gravel

2004 – Jason Meyers

2003 – Danny Lasoski, Steve Kinser

2002 – Danny Lasoski, Danny Lasoski, Steve Kinser

2001 – Steve Kinser, Mark Kinser, Shane Stewart, Andy Hillenburg

Magnolia Motor Speedway Winners:

2021 – Sheldon Haudenschild

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.