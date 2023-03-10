March 25th at Springfield Raceway Set to Open POWRi WAR 2023 Season

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/9/23)

Previously visiting the quarter-mile semi-banked oval on ten separate occasions, most recently in 2018 with local Billings Missouri talent Wesley Smith earning the hard-fought feature victory. All-time Casey Shuman(2013 & 2015) and Korey Weyant(2016 & 2017) each set atop the leaderboard with a pair of wins as Austin Alumbaugh(2013), Zach Daum(2014), Chris Morgan(2014), Zach Chappell(2014), and Danny Thoman(2015) all each have one win a piece.

Classes scheduled for competition at Springfield Raceway on Saturday, March 25th include the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, POWRi Midwest Mods A& B Classes, INEX Legends, Mini-Stock, Stock Cars, and POWRi Pure Stocks.

Saturday, March 25 | Springfield Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 1:30 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 4:30 PM

Engine Heat: 4:45 PM

Hot Laps: 5:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Track details for Springfield Raceway including points standings, location, and facility details can be found online at www.springfieldraceway.com | 2110 N Farm Road 123

Springfield, MO 65802.

The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations; future updates will be posted as confirmed. All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, and on Facebook at POWRi.