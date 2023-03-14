USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS BATTLE AT BAKERSFIELD SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 13, 2023… The USAC Western States “Mighty Midgets” will open their season this Saturday, March 18th at Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the only series visit at the historic 1/3-mile oval will also feature Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, California Lightning Sprints, and Mod Lites. Located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, Spectator Gates will open at 4:00PM, and Racing will start at 6:00PM. For more information at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” visit bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit (TP) online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78, RODELA FAB: 2557-01 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In addition to championship points, every event will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings and the unsponsored Passing Master Standings. Drivers that finish in the top-3 in Woodland points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. Last season, Michael Faccinto earned Top Qualifier honors and veteran driver Randi Pankratz passed the most cars in the main events.

Since July 3, 1987, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted 115 USAC Western States Midget races and P.J. Jones claimed the inaugural victory. Former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the series lead with eight Bakersfield wins and Ricky Shelton set the track record of 12.339 on June 21, 1997. Last April, Mitchel Moles raced the #73X Keith Ford machine to victory over Matt Mitchell, A.J. Bender, Robby Josett, and Michael Faccinto.

Last season, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, California) earned his second series championship. Driving the Graunstadt Enterprises owned #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Faccinto had three feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, eleven top-5 finishes, eleven top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with former champions Tommy White and Jay Drake for thirteenth on the series win list, Michael will be looking to start his season with win at Bakersfield.

For the second year in a row, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) ranked second in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Piloting Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports/ W.E. Spike, Fuson posted two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, eight top-5 finishes, eleven top-10 finishes, and 56 feature laps led in the campaign. Brody has four career wins and will have his sights on his first “home track” victory.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) placed third in the championship point chase. Racing Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth had one feature win, two heat race victories, five top-5 finishes, six top-10 finishes, and 47 feature laps led to his credit. The 2019 Rookie of the Year has three career wins and will be a favorite to watch this Saturday night.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) finished fourth in the point standings and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Racing the LKK Racing #1X Josh Ford Motorsports / Rod End Supply Triple X, Bender had four heat race victories, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, seven top-5 finishes, and eight top-10 finishes on the season. LKK Racing has retired from racing and the California Lightning Sprint and USAC/CRA Sprint Car driver was looking for another ride.

Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand) ranks fifth in the chase for the championship and second in rookie points. Driving the family owned #7NZ Buckley Systems / Esslinger Engineering Spike, Buckley recorded one heat race victory, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, three top-5 finishes, ten top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the year. Travis will have his sights on his first career win at Bakersfield Speedway.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Andreotti, Blake Bower, Caden Sarale, C.J. Sarna, Randi Pankratz, Danika Jo Faccinto, Robby Josett, Jake Hodges, Zach Telford, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Steve Paden, Racin Silva, Steve Hix, Bryan Drollinger, Jim Vanzant, Ben Covich, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult General Admission Tickets are $25, Senior (65 plus) and Military Tickets are $23, Kids Tickets (6 to 12) are $15, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more Bakersfield event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

