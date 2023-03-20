Williams Grove Season Opener Offers Only Late Model Race Of The Season Friday As 410 Sprints Debut

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 2023 season opener presented by Hoosier at Williams Grove Speedway is this Friday night, March 24 at 7:30 pm when the oval will spin off a show of Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and super late model racing.

The 410 sprints will compete in a $5,500 to win feature event in their first show of the year.

And in the only appearance of the season by the super late models at the track, the ULMS late models will compete for $3,500 to win in a 30-lap main.

Last year, Gregg Satterlee and Rick Eckert split twin late model mains at the track in March.

Eckert has nine career wins at Williams Grove while Satterlee currently owns four.

Both Eckert or York and Satterlee of Rochester Mills are expected to be in action on Friday night along with four-time ULMS circuit champion Max Blair of Centerville.

Last year, Williams Grove Speedway opened the season on March 18 when Indiana’s Justin Peck scored the sprint car victory.

Friday night, March 31 will see the return of modified racing to the track for the first time in many years as the 358 small blocks hit the oval.

The mods will vie in a 30-lap, $3,000 to win feature and will see the 410 sprints join in on the action as well.

Gates for the March 24 event will open at 5:30 pm.

Adult general admission is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove.

The first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for the 410 sprint cars, paying $500 to start and featuring group time trials in warm-ups is slated for April 7.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.