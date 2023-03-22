ANTIOCH USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET DEBUT IS RAINED OUT

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 22, 2023… As record rains continue to hit California, officials are forced to cancel Saturday’s USAC Western States Midget debut at Antioch Speedway. Track and series officials are looking into options for a make-up date.

After rains saturated the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds, speedway officials were hoping that the forecasted showers would miss the facility and the races could be held. Unfortunately that did not happen.

The series will visit Antioch Speedway on Saturday, September 30th. Thanks to the generous support from Ken Graunstadt and Graunstadt Enterprises, that event is guaranteed to pay $1,750-to-win, $1,000-for-2nd, $750-for-3rd, $625-for-4th, and $500-for-5th.

The “mighty midgets” will now open their season on Saturday, April 15th at Merced Speedway. The event will be the first of two appearances at the Merced County Fairgrounds and for more information, visit mercedspeedway.net.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Graunstadt Enterprises, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, FloRacing, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

