The $10,000-to-win Anthony Simone Classic launches Kings Speedway season Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA…With Mother Nature finally voicing her approval, the Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors is excited to christen a new season on Saturday with the “Anthony Simone Classic,” headlined by the NARC 410 Sprint Cars.

“The weather to start the year has certainly been frustrating, but we are thrilled to finally catch a break that will allow us to get this Saturday’s event in,” commented Kings Speedway Promoter Peter Murphy. “We can’t think of a better way to get things going than by honoring our old mate Anthony Simone this weekend with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks and Western RaceSaver Sprinters.”

This Saturday’s third running of the “Simone” also marks opening night for the Northern Auto Racing Club Sprint Cars presented by NAPA Auto Parts and dishes out $10,000 to the winner of the 30-lap feature.

Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi is the two-time and defending NARC 410 Sprint Car Series champion and will be a favorite come Saturday. The driver of the Scelzi Ent. No. 41 mount captured the Peter Murphy Classic at Kings Speedway last season with NARC and ran fourth at the Simone.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic claimed victory during the inaugural Anthony Simone Classic at Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors and will be another top contender this weekend.

Last October saw Rutherford’s Rico Abreu win a thrilling 30-lapper at the event, which can only be described as a race of the year candidate. Young phenom Corey Day and the immensely talented Justin Sanders were part of the late-race tussle and will both be on hand Saturday.

Following the Simone, the NARC 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA will return to Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors for both nights of the Peter Murphy Classic in May, along with the “Morrie Williams Memorial” on September 30th.

To help commemorate the show on Saturday, the evening will be capped by a non-points Wingless 410 Sprint Car race, as selected drivers shed their tops. The Wingless NARC feature at the inaugural Anthony Simone Classic in 2021 was picked off by two-time All Star champion Tyler Courtney.

Joining the NARC 410 Sprint Cars this Saturday will be the Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and the Tri-State Pro Stocks. It will also be the season-opener for both the RaceSavers and the Pro Stocks.

The overall event this weekend is all about honoring the memory of the late Anthony Simone, who we lost far too soon. The lifelong Fresno resident and well-known farmer was defined by his colorful personality, both on and off the track. Known as the original “Mr. Excitement,” Simone was a constant sight around the racetracks in California over the years, especially at the Kings Speedway in Hanford.

“Anthony was one of those characters we always enjoyed seeing at the track and his passing in 2021 hit us all hard,” Murphy stated. “This Saturday should be an outstanding show, so we hope all the fans and teams can come out and support it. I know that our entire staff at Kings Speedway is pleased get the season underway.”

Adult tickets at Kings Speedway powered by Keller Motors on Saturday April 8th cost $20 while seniors 62+, military and students 7-17 will be $15. Kids six and under free. Ticket can be purchased at the gate or online at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1797/tickets/1325082

Front gate opens at 4pm, with the drivers meeting scheduled for 4:15pm and cars on track at 5. The pit gate will open at 1pm, with pill draw closing at 4. Be sure to take advantage of Pete’s Pub in the pits from 4-5pm with food, drinks and driver interviews on the stage.

The Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors is a 3/8-mile clay oval located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230.

More info can be found at www.racekingsspeedway.com or by visiting the track Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsSpeedwayOfficialSite