Yellow Breeches Format Altered For Williams Grove Opener Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will open the season on Friday night with a Yellow Breeches 500 race for the 410 sprint cars.

Customarily in Yellow Breeches races, cars that transfer to the feature from the heat races are handicapped into the A Main lineup based on each drivers earning’s average on the year to date.

However given that this week’s race is also the season opener and there have been no earnings, a slightly different process for lining up the main will be in place, as follows:

If two HEAT RACES (up to 20 Cars) are run, the top four heat finishers will advance into an inversion draw with the first heat winner drawing from an inversion possibility of 1, 2, 4, 6, or 8.

If three HEAT RACES (up to 30 cars) are run, the top three heat finishers will advance into an inversion draw with the first heat winner drawing from an inversion possibility of 1, 3, 6, or 9.

If four HEAT RACES (31-36 cars) are run, the top three heat finishers will advance into an inversion draw with the first heat winner drawing from an inversion possibility of 1, 4, 8, or 12.

The balance of the A-Main cars will be lined up based on heat race finish, behind any inverted cars. The B Main will be lined up based on heat race finish. B Main qualifiers will line up in the feature based on B Main finishing position.

The 410 sprint car teams are reminded that this week, April 7, only the new Hoosier D Series compound left rear tires and D15A and Medium right rear tires are permitted for use.

The same tires will again be mandated for the Tommy Classic on April 21.

Races on both April 14 and 28 will find both the old H Series and/or new D Series tire compounds permitted for use on both the left and right rears in an effort to allow teams to use up any old tire stock that may be in their inventories.

Beginning on May 5 and through the balance of the season, only the new Hoosier D Series compounds will be permitted.

