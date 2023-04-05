Points begin with Attica Raceway Park’s Spring Nationals

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 5, 2023) – The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will commence championship points competition during the coming weekend, joining the Buckeye State’s finest in the two-day Core & Main Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8. Simultaneously opening Attica’s 2023 schedule, the weekend pair will award $6,000 each with a guaranteed $550 to each A-Main starter.

A staple on the All Star campaign trail, Attica Raceway Park – the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” – will host “America’s Series” on three more occasions in 2023 including a one night stay during Ohio Sprint Speedweek on June 9, followed by back-to-back nights of elbows-up action over Labor Day weekend. Dubbed the Attica Ambush, the Labor Day weekend double will award $6,000 and $12,000, respectively.

Although postponed a weekend due to Mother Nature, the 2022 Core & Main Spring Nationals was swept by “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney. The eventual Series champion secured a $12,000 payday for his combined effort, holding off Ohio veteran, Greg Wilson, on night one before withstanding pressure from Series rival and championship contender, Zeb Wise, on night two.

Drivers and teams have until Attica’s driver’s meeting on Friday, April 7, to fully commit to the All Star Circuit of Champions; however, ten teams have been confirmed and will battle for the Series championship in 2023. Included amongst the roster are Tyler Courtney of Clauson Marshall Racing, Hunter Schuerenberg of Vermeer Motorsports, Zeb Wise of Rudeen Racing, Chris Windom of Lane Racing, Parker Price-Miller of McCandless Motorsports, Conner Morrell of Marc Dailey Racing, JJ Hickle of Seeling Motorsports, Scotty Thiel of Premier Motorsports, Tim Shaffer of Bryan Grove Racing, and Zeth Sabo of Jay Kiser Racing.

Attica’s Spring Nationals doubleheader will ignite an action-packed points agenda for “America’s Series.” Of the 45 events remaining on the 2023 schedule, 21 will award $10,000-to-win or more with five writing checks for over $22,000. The season’s premier programs include Portsmouth Raceway Park’s annual Dean Knittel Memorial ($22,554), Lernerville Speedway’s Silver Cup ($25,000), the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race ($26,000), Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial ($29,000), and Port Royal Speedway’s 55th annual Tuscarora 50 ($55,000).

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Roster

[Drivers listed as they finished in 2022 All Star driver standings, followed by new Series commits in alphabetical order]

Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Racing | 7BC

Two-time and defending Series champion, Tyler Courtney, is back to try again, returning to the seat of the ever-familiar Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC for what he hopes to be a third title run in as many tries. Although not accumulating championship points, the Indianapolis, Indiana, native is already a two-time winner in All Star action in 2023, sweeping the two-day stay at East Bay Raceway Park in early February. “Sunshine” secured seven point-worthy victories in his most recent championship campaign, locking down the title by 122 markers over Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck.

Hunter Schuerenberg | Vermeer Motorsports | 55

“Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg, piloting the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55, is not only back to battle again in 2023, but the Sikeston, Missouri, native is working to acquire a first-ever Series title. Schuerenberg was a four-time winner during All Star competition in 2022, capping his most recent title chase third in the Series’ driver standings. Diverse, as well as talented, all four of Schuerenberg’s recent victories were accomplished in four different states, his most recent at Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York.

Zeb Wise | Rudeen Racing | 26

Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, a young veteran with the All Star Circuit of Champions, will return to Series competition in 2023 aboard Rudeen Racing’s famous No. 26. Wise was a two-time All Star winner during his 2022 campaign and acquired each in the Buckeye State, the first at Attica Raceway Park on June 3 and the second in Fremont Speedway’s second Ohio Sprint Speedweek date on June 12. The Hoosier capped his most recent All Star season fifth in the driver title standings.

Chris Windom | Lane Racing | 4

Chris Windom, joining forces with Lane Racing for his 2023 campaign, will work to pick up right where he left off last season and not only contend for victories with “America’s Series,” but simultaneously throw his hat in the ring for an All Star championship. The Canton, Illinois, native found the top-ten on 15 occasions in 2022, qualifying for 45 point-earning features in the process. “The Bear” earned enough stats to find the seventh position in the season-ending driver championship.

Parker Price-Miller | McCandless Motorsports | 29

The “Law Firm” Parker Price-Miller is back in 2023, also aboard a new opportunity that is McCandless Motorsports. Faced with a short season in 2022 due to injury, the Kokomo, Indiana, native still managed to wrangle in a pair of victories for Sam McGhee Motorsports with the first at Fremont Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedweek and the second at Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York. Prior to his injury, Price-Miller was on pace to be a title contender, notching 21 top-tens in 32 point-earning A-main starts.

Conner Morrell | Marc Dailey Racing | 28

New to the All Star campaign trail in 2023, Bradenton, Florida’s Conner Morrell will hit the road to contend for victories, working to pad an already impressive open wheel resume that includes a recent FAST Series triumph at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. Morrell will ace the Marc Dailey Racing No. 28 in his All Star rookie season.

JJ Hickle | Seeling Motorsports | 97

The 2022 Knoxville Raceway 410 Sprint Car Rookie of the Year is now a full-time All Star, as Quilcene, Washington’s JJ Hickle will hit the road full-time aboard Ohio’s famous Seeling Motorsports No. 97. Hickle may be new to the All Star game, but his experience may prove otherwise, as the Washington transplant already owns a Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) victory at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Illinois – a facility the All Stars will visit in 2023.

Scotty Thiel | Premier Motorsports | 70

The “Big Wheel” Scotty Thiel, now in charge of Pete Grove’s Premier Motorsports No. 70, will join the All Star Circuit of Champions on a full-time basis for the first time in 2023. Although not committed to one particular series, the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native was a five-time sprint car winner in 2022, four of which during IRA Outlaw Sprint Series competition. In addition, Thiel earned a breakout performance against the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in his home state of Wisconsin, finishing a career-best sixth in Cedar Lake Speedway’s Independence Day Spectacular on July 2.

Tim Shaffer | Bryan Grove Racing | 45

A name that is certainly synonymous with All Star Circuit of Champions competition, the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer will return to full-time competition in 2023 aboard Bryan Grove’s No. 45 – a number honoring the late Trevor Baker. Shaffer, a four-time All Star champion during his illustrious career, is also a former Knoxville Nationals champion, as well as a three-time Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, acquiring his most recent in 2017.

Zeth Sabo | Jay Kiser Racing | 23

Fremont, Ohio’s Zeth Sabo will join Thiel, Hickle, and Morrell in the 2023 All Star Circuit of Champions rookie chase and will pilot the Jay Kiser Racing No. 23 along the way. Although new to the travel scene, Sabo’s experience runs deep, especially in the high-talent pool of northwest Ohio. Sabo owns a recent victory at “The Track That Action Built” – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio.

