DAY WOWS HANFORD CROWD AT ANTHONY SIMONE CLASSIC

By Ben Deatherage

(4/8/23 ) Hanford, California … Seventeen-year-old Corey Day outgunned race leader Justin Sanders in an entertaining NARC 410 Sprint Car Series season opener during the 30-lap NAPA Auto Parts Anthony Simone Classic at King Speedway. It was Day’s seventh career series victory and it was worth a stout $10,000 payday.

Day started sixth in the 25-car grid aboard the potent Meyers Constructors #14 sprint car and wasted no time powering his way to the front. Sanders, who started on the pole in the Mittry Family sprinter, quickly built a comfortable gap over the rest of the field before the first stoppage on lap four. However, he would have his hands full on the restart with a Day who had already moved up to the runner-up spot..

Day would overtake Sanders coming to the line on lap seven. However, another caution flag appeared before the circuit was completed, and Sanders reclaimed the lead. The third and final incident of the feature was with six laps completed. From there on out, it would be a fierce dogfight with twenty-four clicks running incident free.

As lapped traffic became a significant factor, Sanders would have to make critical passes with the tail end of the field. Day also quickly dispatched the slower cars and kept Sanders in his crosshairs. With laps running down quickly, and the two playing a highspeed game of cat and mouse, Day made his winning move on the 23rd circuit.

From there on out, the Clovis teenager was dominant building a significant lead as he raced to the checkered.

“That was probably the best we’ve ever been here in Hanford; we were lights out,” said Day in victory lane. “I had a feeling we were going to have a long green flag run there.

“I have to give huge hats off to Shane (Bowers)” continued Day. “It was on rails, and we struggled all night with car speed. I was having to drive it hard to keep up with the pace they were setting.”

Justin Sanders had to settle for second, chased by the Works Limited machine driven by Shane Golobic. Chase Johnson powered from fourteenth to end the night in fourth, while defending series champion Dominic Scelzi rounded out the top five finishing order. Tim Kaeding, Justyn Cox, Oregon driver Tanner Holmes, Bud Kaeding, and Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the top 10. Sean Becker claimed the Williams Roofing Hardcharger award with his 24th to 11th effort.

A Non-Wing, non-points feature was run at the very end of the night. It is the second time that NARC has sanctioned a wingless event since 1985. Ryan Bernal dominated the topless 15-lapper for his first ever NARC victory. Bernal, running for car owner Keith Day, would pace the field the entire distance to win his first NARC-sanctioned event.

“I felt so at home being in a non-wing car,” commented Ryan, “hats off to Peter (Murphy, promoter at Kings Speedway) for changing stuff up. It’s great to add something extra for the fans to see.”

Corey Day and Chase Johnson were second and third at the finish line. Campbell’s Bud Kaeding ended the race fourth over fifth, finishing ahead Dawson Faria from Tipton.

The event drew thirty teams from California, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona for a crowd thirsty for racing.

NAPA AUTO PARTS FEATURE (30 laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[6]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[1]; 3. 57-Shane Golobic[3]; 4. 24-Chase Johnson[14]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[5]; 6. 0-Tim Kaeding[9]; 7. 42X-Justyn Cox[8]; 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]; 9. 69-Bud Kaeding[18]; 10. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery[12]; 11. 21-Sean Becker[24]; 12. 22-Ryan Bernal[7]; 13. 88A-Joey Ancona[11]; 14. 12B-Dawson Faria[22]; 15. 10-Mauro Simone[25]; 16. 37-Michael Pombo[21]; 17. 4-Jake Hodges[23]; 18. (DNF) 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[19]; 19. (DNF) 36-Craig Stidham[16]; 20. (DNF) 115-Nick Parker[20]; 21. (DNF) 83-Mitchell Faccinto[13]; 22. (DNF) 29-Willie Croft[2]; 23. (DNF) 17-Kalib Henry[17]; 24. (DNF) 88N-DJ Netto[15]; 25. (DNF) 2XM-Max Mittry[10]

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Sean Becker – 24th – 11th

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Sanders 1-22, Day 23-30.

ARP FAST QUALIFIER (30 Cars): Justyn Cox – 13.52 seconds

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (6 laps): 1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 29-Willie Croft[2]; 3. 83-Mitchell Faccinto[3]; 4. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]; 5. 26-Billy Aton[5]; 6. 75-Bill Smith[6]

KIMO’s TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (6 laps): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 3. 24-Chase Johnson[3]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 5. 37-Michael Pombo[5]; 6. 10-Mauro Simone[6]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES – RAYMOND JAMES HEAT THREE (6 laps): 1. 57-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 14-Corey Day[4]; 3. 12B-Dawson Faria[5]; 4. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]; 5. 551-Angelique Bell[6]; 6. (DNF) 88N-DJ Netto[3]

LIFELINE USA HEAT FOUR (6 laps): 1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 3. 21-Sean Becker[6]; 4. 115-Nick Parker[4]; 5. 36-Craig Stidham[3]; 6. 4-Jake Hodges[5]

NAPA AUTO PARTS HEAT FIVE (6 laps): 1. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]; 2. 22-Ryan Bernal[4]; 3. 17-Kalib Henry[3]; 4. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery[2]; 5. 5R-Ryan Rocha[5]; 6. (DNS) 15-Cody Key

SUNNYVALLEY “POWERED BY BACON” TROPHY DASH (10 laps): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 2. 29-Willie Croft[1]; 3. 57-Shane Golobic[4]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[7]; 6. 14-Corey Day[5]; 7. 22-Ryan Bernal[8]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]; 9. 0-Tim Kaeding[9]

KAEDING PERFORMANCE SEMI-MAIN (10 Laps): 1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 36-Craig Stidham[2]; 3. 37-Michael Pombo[4]; 4. 4-Jake Hodges[5]; 5. 551-Angelique Bell[9]; 6. 75-Bill Smith[7]; 7. (DNF) 10-Mauro Simone[8]; 8. (DNF) 26-Billy Aton[3]; 9. (DNS) 5R-Ryan Rocha; 10. (DNS) 15-Cody Key

Non Wing Main (15 Laps): 1. 22-Ryan Bernal[4]; 2. 14-Corey Day[7]; 3. 24-Chase Johnson[6]; 4. 69-Bud Kaeding[5]; 5. 12B-Dawson Faria[3]; 6. 4-Jake Hodges[2]; 7. (DNS) 83V-Dylan Bloomfield