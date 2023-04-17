Andy Forsberg claims milestone win on Tribute to Al Hinds night at Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…On a night honoring former Placerville Speedway Promoter Al Hinds, it was only fitting that one of its all-time track legends reached a milestone victory during it on Saturday.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg had been stuck on win number 199 since last July, but that all changed on Saturday, as he took the lead on lap 14 and never looked back, en route to his long awaited 200th career triumph. It marked his third victory in the Tribute to Al Hinds, which ranks as the second most behind Justin Sanders.

“It’s a great feeling to finally get this 200th win checked off,” Forsberg said in victory lane. “I was able to get 199 in Petaluma last July and for one reason or another it just didn’t happen. My crew gave me a great car tonight and it’s pretty special to win it during the Tribute to Al Hinds. We won this race way back in 2006 for the first time and again in 2016, so I guess us old guys can still get it done. Big thanks to my entire team and everybody that supports us.”

Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez led the early laps in impressive fashion aboard her Berco Redwood No. 87 machine. Rodriguez had earlier earned her first career ADCO Driveline Fast Time Award. Hanford’s Michael Faccinto then showed his strength on lap six when he drove by and snagged the top spot.

A well-groomed surface allowed racers to utilize every inch of the Placerville bullring and with 14 circuits complete, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg sliced to the inside of Faccinto to claim the lead. The nine-time track champ held command over the duration of the 25-lapper and crossed under the Ron Stahl checkered flag to claim his 69th career Winged 360 win at the track. Faccinto crossed the stripe in second, followed by Fair Oak’s Jake Morgan with one of his career best efforts in third.

Chico’s Michael Ing returned on Saturday to also record one of his finest Placerville Speedway performances in fourth, with Shane Hopkins also having a tremendous run from the rear of the field to fifth. Rodriguez, Ryan Lippencott, Stephen Ingraham, Josh Wisez and Tyler Brown completed the top-10.

Winged 360 results: 1. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]; 2. X1-Michael Faccinto[4]; 3. 7-Jake Morgan[7]; 4. 21M-Michael Ing[11]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[16]; 6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[2]; 7. 77-Ryan Lippincott[1]; 8. 93-Stephen Ingraham[6]; 9. 21W-Josh Wiesz[5]; 10. 9-Tyler Brown[19]; 11. 1-Chance Grasty[20]; 12. 9L-Luke Hayes[12]; 13. 98-Chris Masters[18]; 14. 7C-Tony Gomes[3]; 15. 25-Justin Johnson[13]; 16. 222-Wyatt VanLare[9]; 17. 7H-Jake Haulot[10]; 18. 12J-John Clark[15]; 19. 25S-Seth Standley[17]; 20. 15-Michael Sellers[14]

Diamond Springs’ Dan Jinkerson started from the front row and raced to another victory with the Anrak Late Models on Saturday night. The two-time and defending track champ has been a dominant force in the division as of late and earned his 11th career triumph in the class at Placerville. Ray Trimble, Clark Gugliomoni, Matt Davis and Tyler Lightfoot rounded out the top-five.

Late Model results: 1. 23-Dan Jinkerson[1]; 2. 37-Ray Trimble[2]; 3. 28G-Clark Gougliomani[3]; 4. 54-Matt Davis[4]; 5. 23J-Tyler Lightfoot[5]; 6. 17-Cole Ciraulo[7]; 7. 22G-Paul Gugliomoni[6]

After finishing a close second last week Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson returned last night to pick up an impressive 20-lap victory with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks. Kevin tallied his seventh career Placerville Speedway win over brother Dan, Nick Baldwin, Tim Arbogast and Chris D’Angelo.

Pure Stock results: 1. 30-Kevin Jinkerson[2]; 2. 23-Dan Jinkerson[1]; 3. 17-Nick Baldwin[3]; 4. 86-Thomas Arbogast[8]; 5. 1-Chris D’angelo[7]; 6. 55-Micky Dangelo[6]; 7. 43-Kenny Bernstein[4]; 8. 27-William Upton[5]

The BCRA Lightning Sprints put together a fast and furious 20-lap main event that saw Waterford’s Dakota Albright pick up his second victory of the season. Youngster David Gasper led early aboard the Jon Taylor owned machine. With 13-circuits complete however, Albright blasted to the outside and took over the top spot that he would never relinquish. Cody Meyer came home second, with Hunter Kinney in third, Josef Ferolito fourth and Greg Dennett in fifth.

BCRA Lightning Sprint results: 1. 35JR-Dakota Albright[3]; 2. 17F-Cody Meyer[8]; 3. 25K-Hunter Kinney[5]; 4. 18-Josef Ferolito[6]; 5. 47-Greg Dennett[9]; 6. 3F-Harlee Aguilera[7]; 7. 51-David Gasper[4]; 8. 11S-Danielle Clauson Sevo[11]; 9. 21-Bradley Schmidt[12]; 10. 91-Matt Land[1]; 11. 9-Scott Kinney[10]; 12. (DQ) 27-Nick Chivello[2]

Placerville Speedway returns next week with the Tilford Tribute on Saturday April 22nd.