Jordan Goldesberry Motorsports Picks Up First Win of 2023 with IRA at Beaver Dam

By Loren Kelly

Jordan Goldesberry’s IRA title defense is off to a roaring start. After two strong showings at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA to start the 2023 season, the Rockstar Energy Drink #65 is back in victory lane at Beaver Dam Raceway. The team last tasted victory at the Beaver Dam, WI oval back in 2020, historically ending a 10+ race IRA win streak by Bill Balog.

The warm but breezy evening began with Goldesberry setting a time good enough for 4th quick overall in IRA Qualifying, out of 25 cars present. The solid qualifying effort meant all the Springfield, IL native had to do was finish 6th or better in his upcoming heat race to qualify for the IRA Dash Redraw. That was accomplished with a 3rd to 2nd place run in Heat 1 after a fantastic battle with 2x IRA Champion Scotty Neitzel.

Lining up 2nd in Dash #2, Goldesberry fell back to 3rd on the initial start behind Lubbock, TX driver Brenham Crouch. Goldesberry crossed the line in 3rd in the 4 lap Dash, earning a 6th place starting spot for the night’s 30 lap A Main.

At the start of the Wipperfurth Memorial Feature, Goldesberry entered high in turn one and dove low in turn two to move past Danny Schlafer, Neitzel and Crouch and into 3rd behind Borland and leader Blake Nimee. The field would hold station until the yellow flag flew on lap 5 for the 39V of William Huck spun around on the front stretch.

On the ensuing restart, Goldesberry maneuvered the Rockstar Energy Drink #65 low and shot past the #23 of Borland and into 2nd, with Crouch’s #1 machine following suit. The 17 year old from Texas then mounted a challenge on Goldesberry for 2nd, with the two drivers exchanging multiple slide jobs for the position before the yellow flag came out once again, this time for Borland doing a 360 spin in turn two.

Restarting 3rd, Goldesberry utilized the same move from the last restart to flash by Crouch and into 2nd with the #1 fighting back on the low side in turns three and four, but the defending IRA Champion was too strong on the top side and solidified himself in the runner up spot.

“Battling with Crouch for a few laps before and after the restart was very fun.” Goldesberry said about his duel with the 17 year old. “He’s a great racer and he obviously has a really bright future.”

With 20 laps to go Goldesberry closed up to Nimee and began a bid for the lead. Utilizing an ultra fast cushion on the top side of Beaver Dam Raceway, the #65 used the high side momentum to swing low and slide past Nimee’s #79 into turns one and two. Nimee attempted a return slider in the following turns, but Goldesberry ripped the top side once again and pulled ahead. Over the final 17 laps, the green flag stayed out and Goldesberry drove away from an epic battle for 2nd between Crouch, Tim Estenson and Nimee, to take his first feature win of 2023 in just the third race of the season.

“It’s a great feeling to win this early in the season.” Goldesberry said. “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into Cedar Lake and Mason City in a couple weeks. It was amazing to have Kristin and Lexia there at the track with me. Their support means everything!”

Goldesberry and the Rockstar Energy Drink #65 team will continue their 2023 IRA Sprints campaign on April 29th at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI for the first of two visits to the 3/8 mile oval for the IRA this season. The doubleheader weekend will conclude on Sunday, April 30th at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, IA for the first ever trip to the track for the IRA Sprints. Tickets will be available at the track and FloRacing will provide live coverage of the IRA all season long.

Jordan Goldesberry Racing thanks their 2023 partners for their support this season!

Rockstar Energy Drink

Modern Paving and Scrap

Rhine Auto-Plymouth, WI

FK Rod Ends

Wix Filters

Keizer Wheels

King Racing Products

Schure Built Suspensions

Collision Concepts

HRP-Hepfner Racing Products

Capital City Powder Coating

Box3 Media

FULL RESULTS: 4/15 Beaver Dam Raceway w/IRA Sprints

Qualifying: 4th (25 Cars)

Heat 1: S/3rd, F/2nd

Dash 2: S/2nd, F/3rd

Feature: S/6th, F/1st

NEXT RACE: 4/29 Cedar Lake Speedway w/IRA Sprints

SEASON STATS

Races: 3

Feature Starts: 3

Top 10’s: 1

Top 5’s: 1

Feature Wins: 1

Dash Appearances: 3

IRA POINT STANDINGS

1st-Jordan Goldesberry-353

2nd-Jake Blackhurst-347

3rd-Brenham Crouch-334

4th-Blake Nimee-320

5th-Scotty Neitzel-298