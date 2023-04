OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (April 21, 2022) — The POWRi West Midget Car event scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at I-44 Riverside Speedway has been cancelled due to cold weather and extremely high winds. The POWRi West Series next event is co-sanctioned with the POWRi National Midget League at Swing Springs Motorsports Complex on Friday May 5th followed by an appearance at Lucas Oil Raceway on Saturday may 6th.