Bergman Wins ASCS Sooner Region Feature at Thunderbird Speedway

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (April 21, 2023) — Seth Bergman won the ASCS Sooner Region feature Friday night at Thunderbird Speedway. Jace Park charged from 14th to second position followed by 12th starting Blake Hahn, Wayne Johnson, and John Carney III.

ASCS Sooner Region

Thunderbird Speedway

Muskogee, Oklahoma

Friday, April 21, 2023

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1J-Danny Jennings[2]

2. 3-Zach Blurton[1]

3. 6-John Carney II[5]

4. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[3]

5. 1H-Hank Davis[4]

6. 8M-Kade Morton[9]

7. 90-Lance Norick[7]

8. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]

9. 13-Elijah Gile[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2W-Whit Gastineau[1]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[4]

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[6]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

7. 87J-Jace Park[7]

8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[8]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

2. 87J-Jace Park[14]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[12]

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[9]

5. 6-John Carney II[3]

6. 7M-Chance Morton[10]

7. 3-Zach Blurton[5]

8. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[6]

9. 1J-Danny Jennings[1]

10. 1-Sean McClelland[8]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox[16]

12. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

13. 90-Lance Norick[13]

14. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[15]

15. 13-Elijah Gile[17]

16. 1H-Hank Davis[11]

17. 2W-Whit Gastineau[4]