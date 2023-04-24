410 Sprints And URC 360/358 Sprint Challenge At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the URC Sprint Series will be in action at Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm.

For the popular URC 360 sprints, the event will be a challenge race with the regular Williams Grove HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

The 410 sprints will race for $5,500 to win.

The URC 360/358 sprints will race for a purse offering $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Both main events will be 25 laps in distance.

Josh Weller was victorious in URC action at the track last season.

URC history at the track dates back to 1948 when Lucky Lux took a win.

In recent history, at least a few of the Williams Grove 410 sprint drivers usually choose to compete in both classes when the 360s are in action.

And the decision has proven a good one over the years with pilots like Anthony Macri, Steve Buckwalter, Mark Smith and the late Greg Hodnett picking up checkered flags among others.

Devon Borden is one such driver that will be pulling double duty this time around. Lucas Wolfe is also a possibility.

In 410 sprint action at the track this year so far, three exciting races have produced three different winners in the form of Zeb Wise, Lance Dewease and Brent Marks most recently.

The 358 sprints opened their season at Williams Grove on April 7 when Cody Fletcher scored his first-ever oval victory.

May 5 will feature another 410 sprint and 358 sprint doubleheader at Williams Grove as the 410s compete in a Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race.

Adult general admission for April 28 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

