EXTRA PRIZE MONEY UP FOR GRABS AT KERN COUNTY FOR USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS

APRIL 26, 2023… When the USAC Western States Midgets return to The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) this Saturday, April 29th, there will be extra cash up for grabs. Promoted by Larry Collins, the second point race will also feature the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and Southern California Dwarf Cars. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:45pm followed by Time Trials, and Racing is scheduled at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the USAC Western States Midget portion of the event over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit (TP) online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP).

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

After a successful debut at last October’s “George Snider Classic,” the “mighty midgets” will tackle the fast 1/3-mile oval along I-5 outside of Bakersfield for the second time in series history. Along with excited drivers, there is also an anonymous supporter who looks to make the first of two visits to KCRP in 2023 a successful one. The avid fan of midget racing is putting up extra money for the racers, including an extra $250 on top of Woodland Auto Display’s $100 fast time award for a $350 prize.

After qualifying, the heat race winners will receive $100 from season long heat race sponsors, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling Inc., Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters and Ebbco Offroad.

The anonymous supporter has added $500 and the Worth Family at T-Zone Promotions has given an additional $300 to make Saturday’s feature a $2,000-to-win payday. In addition, if the original pole-sitter elects to go to the back, they will get $250 regardless of where they finish in the feature and are eligible for the $100 Wireless 101 hard charger. If that driver does not accept the challenge, then the offer will be extended up to the sixth place starter. Beyond the normal purse, there is an extra $1,800 that will go home in racer’s pockets for this single day show.

In addition to championship points, every event will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings and the unsponsored Passing Master Standings. Drivers that finish in the top-3 in Woodland points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. Last season, Michael Faccinto earned Top Qualifier honors and veteran driver Randi Pankratz passed the most cars in the main events.

On October 15th, Cade Lewis raced to victory at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park debut. Driving Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #101 Spike, Lewis became 190th winning driver with the series going back to 1982. Jake Andreotti established the 1-lap qualifying record of 15.480 and drivers will have 350 reasons to break the record.

Heading to the second point race, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) leads the competition by 3 markers. Piloting Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports / W.E. Spike, Fuson qualified second, won his heat race, and finished second to Ben Worth at Merced on April 15th. At press time, the young driver ranks second in Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Points, second in Passing Master Points, and second in Sammy Bahr Feature Points. Brody has four career wins and will be looking for at least a $2,000 feature payday at Kern County.

Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, California) is second in the championship standings. Driving Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K WFX / Walker Air Filtration Spike, Lewis earned Merced’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, scored second in his heat race, and finished third in the main event. To date, the hard charger leads the Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Points, tied for second in Passing Master Points, and is third in Sammy Bahr Feature Points. Cade has one career triumph and will have his sights on another victory in front of his hometown fans.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) ranks third in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Racing the Graunstadt Enterprises’ #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Worth qualified sixth overall, placed fifth in his heat race, and won the 30-lap feature at Merced Speedway. At press time, the 2019 Rookie of the Year is sixth in Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Points and leads the Sammy Bahr Feature Points. Ben has four career wins and will have his sights on adding a KCRP winning trophy to his collection.

Caden Sarale (Stockton, California) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #32 Tel-Tac / Sarale Farms CS9, Sarale was third quick at Merced, claimed fourth in his heat race, and scored fourth in the feature. To date, the second generation driver is third in Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Points and sits fourth in the Sammy Bahr Feature Points. Caden will be looking for the first win of his career this Saturday night at Kern County.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) ranks fifth in the championship point chase. Driving Pete Davis’ #00 Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters / Buchanan Automotive Stealth, Bender was fourth fast at Merced, claimed third in his heat race, and ran fifth in the main event. At press time, the 2022 Rookie of the Year driver is fourth in Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Points and ranks fifth in the Sammy Bahr Feature Points. Driving a different car, A.J. will have his sights on earning his first career victory on Saturday.

Samuel May (Oxnard, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and is tied for seventh in the point standings. The driver Steve Lambert’s #55 Employee Benefit Systems Incorporated / Josh Ford Motorsports Triple X is followed by Kevin Gray (Yuba City, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Steve Paden, Bryan Drollinger, Ron Hazelton, Jake Andreotti, Robby Josett, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Steve Hix, and more.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Junior Tickets (10 and under) are $10, and Children (5& Under) are FREE. CAMPING IS FREE and for more event information, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

KERN COUNTY USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Jake Andreotti – 15.480 (10/15/22)

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Ben Worth.

KERN COUNTY USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Cade Lewis.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Fuson-80, 2. Cade Lewis-77, 3. Ben Worth-75, 4. Caden Sarale-70, 5. A.J. Bender-67, 6. Steve Paden-61, 7. T.J. Smith-59, –. Samuel May ®-59, 9. Bryan Drollinger-49, 10. Ron Hazelton-48, 11. C.J. Sarna-45, 12. Kevin Gray ®-39, 13. Randi Pankratz-10.

2023 WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALFIER POINTS: 1. Cade Lewis-6, 2. Brody Fuson-5, 3. Caden Sarale-4, 4. A.J. Bender-3, 5. T.J. Smith-2, 6. Ben Worth-1.

2023 PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1. Steve Paden-5, 2. Brody Fuson-3, –. Cade Lewis-3.

2023 SAMMY BAHR FEATURE POINTS: 1. Ben Worth-70, 2. Brody Fuson-67, 3. Cade Lewis-64, 4. Caden Sarale-61, 5. A.J. Bender-58, 6. Steve Paden-55, 7. Samuel May (R)-52, 8. T.J. Smith-49, 9. Bryan Drollinger-46, 10. Ron Hazelton-43, 11. C.J. Sarna-41, 12. Kevin Gray ®-39, 13. Randi Pankratz-10.