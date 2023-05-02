Unfortunately, Kokomo Speedway is just not in work-able shape & tomorrow’s event is postponed. We had high hopes moving it back one day, but after further evaluation today and struggling to get equipment on the track, we’re just unable to get it ready to race.
The event is NOT cancelled completely. We’re actively searching for a rescheduled date and will announce once finalized with track.
High Limit Postponed at Kokomo
