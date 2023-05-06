Jamie Miller Wins 305 Feature at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A few weeks ago Rusty Schlenk scored a late model win at Attica. Not a big deal given he’s a three time national UMP champion. However, it was HOW he won, having to utilize the bottom groove; something the McClure, Ohio driver rarely, if ever, does. Schlenk is a rim-rider and on May 5, Attica was more to his liking as he powered around the top and dominated on Stillwater Metals/Bazell Race Fuels Night for his 37th career Attica win worth $3,000.

“The track was awesome tonight. You could run all over the thing and you finally got my lane back up there for me. I’m a lot more comfortable up top. We had to win one a couple of weeks ago on the bottom old school. I had to pull that one out of the old bag of tricks. Good to be able to get back up there and rip the lip,” said Schlenk beside his Velocita Fire suits, Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Chrysler, Tom Finch Auto, VP Fuels, Dominator Race Products, Forbes Construction, All Star Performance, Mullins Engines, Willy’s Carbs backed machine.

Only a couple of cautions kept the field close to Schlenk who at one time had four second lead as he held the point all 25 laps. However, the battle for second was very entertaining with Casey Noonan finally securing the runner-up finish over JR Gentry, Matt Irey and Devin Shiels.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller, a former Attica track champion, had his work cut out for him in the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature. With just two laps remaining, Kasey Jedrzejek was racing inside of Miller challenging for the lead when he hit one of the infield tires, ending his fantastic run. Miller cruised the final two laps for his 36th career division win at Attica. Dustin Stroup, Brandon Moore, Seth Schneider and Jimmy McGrath rounded out the top five.

“I saw Kasey down there poking around and I moved down and was pretty good. I figured we was going to have a pretty good race and then I saw that tractor tire jumped out in front of him. It’s happened to me more than once. This is an RCF Chassis from Brandon Riehl and I’m really liking it so far,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, JLH General Contractor, Tuck Pointing America, Pizza Wheel, Smitty’s Pizza, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Slade Shock Technology, CA Kustoms, Jamie Miller Trucking, Reliable Spray Foam Insulators, Gill Sawmill backed #26.

The dirt trucks made their only appearance of the season at Attica and Miller and Keith Sorg put on a fantastic battle, racing side by side for many laps. Miller lead laps 1-5 with Sorg taking over on lap six. Miller suffered a flat tire on the last lap and Sorg cruised to his third career Attica win over Dan Hennig, Brian Arnold, Jarel “Butch Latte” Perry and Dustin Keegan rounding out the top five.

“We started building this new truck late last fall. This was a shake-down night…we wasn’t expecting none of this. That’s what we built this for to run with those guys like Jamie Miller so hopefully we stay there,” said Sorg beside his Fremont Fence, M&L Excavating backed #4x.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 12 for the Eric Phillips 35th Anniversary Classic. It’s the kick-off of the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group and the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. The Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models will also be in action for the Attica/Oakshade Challenges Series.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Stillwater Metal – www.stillwater-metal.com

Stillwater Metal is located in Kenton, Ohio and handles all of your steel siding and roofing needs.

About Bazell Race Fuels – www.bazellracefuels.com/

Bazell Race Fuels distributes racing fuel throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland. Bazell Race Fuels can help you find a location to purchase the specific fuel you need.

Attica Raceway Park 2

Friday, May 5, 2023

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.12-Doug Drown, 14.471; 2.44S-Collin Shipley, 14.756; 3.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.757; 4.92-Justin Chance, 14.771; 5.1N-Casey Noonan, 14.938; 6.94-Mike Bores, 14.956; 7.50-Ryan Missler, 14.994; 8.101-Chester Fitch, 15.079; 9.ID=66230- , 15.079; 10.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.112; 11.51-Devin Shiels, 15.152; 12.27-Ken Hahn, 15.153; 13.20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 15.233; 14.36-Matt Irey, 15.290; 15.29-Nate Potts, 15.510; 16.95M-Steve Miller, 15.580; 17.14JR-JR Gentry, 15.658; 18.75-Dusty Moore, 15.795; 19.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.870; 20.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.924; 21.23-Scott Fowler , 16.221; 22.ID=21140- , 16.221; 23.42*-Bob Mayer, 16.410; 24.4G-Bill Griffith, 16.471; 25.69R-Doug Baird, 17.023; 26.ID=45606- , 17.023; 27.11-Austin Gibson, 17.504; 28.14T-Cody Truman, 17.666; 29.45-Jamie Grochowski, 17.682; 30.16-Steve Sabo, 19.001;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[2] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[5] ; 4. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 6. 74-Jeff Warnick[7] ; 7. 95M-Steve Miller[1] ; 8. 45-Jamie Grochowski[9] ; 9. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 2. 101-Chester Fitch[2] ; 3. 44S-Collin Shipley[4] ; 4. 75-Dusty Moore[1] ; 5. 42*-Bob Mayer[6] ; 6. 23-Scott Fowler [5] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[9] ; 9. 14T-Cody Truman[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Doug Drown[4] ; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3] ; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[6] ; 6. 29-Nate Potts[8] ; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7] ; 8. 4G-Bill Griffith[9] ; 9. 94-Mike Bores[1]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 2. 29-Nate Potts[3] ; 3. 94-Mike Bores[12] ; 4. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[6] ; 5. 45-Jamie Grochowski[7] ; 6. 4G-Bill Griffith[9] ; 7. 23-Scott Fowler [2] ; 8. 95M-Steve Miller[4] ; 9. 11-Austin Gibson[10] ; 10. 14T-Cody Truman[11] ; 11. 69R-Doug Baird[5] ; 12. 16-Steve Sabo[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[9] ; 4. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[8] ; 6. 12-Doug Drown[7] ; 7. 5M-Ryan Markham[13] ; 8. 50-Ryan Missler[10] ; 9. 92-Justin Chance[5] ; 10. 94-Mike Bores[18] ; 11. RH21-Gregg Haskell[12] ; 12. 29-Nate Potts[17] ; 13. 44S-Collin Shipley[4] ; 14. 75-Dusty Moore[11] ; 15. 74-Jeff Warnick[16] ; 16. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[19] ; 17. 42*-Bob Mayer[14] ; 18. 4G-Bill Griffith[21] ; 19. 27-Ken Hahn[15] ; 20. 45-Jamie Grochowski[20] ; 21. 101-Chester Fitch[6] ; 22. 23-Scott Fowler [22]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.562; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.646; 3.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.759; 4.19R-Steve Rando, 13.846; 5.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.861; 6.34-Jud Dickerson, 13.896; 7.36-Seth Schneider, 13.904; 8.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.911; 9.49i-John Ivy, 13.924; 10.2-Brenden Torok, 13.942; 11.5-Kody Brewer, 14.031; 12.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.039; 13.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.069; 14.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.080; 15.78-Austin Black, 14.142; 16.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.261; 17.4X-Blayne Keckler, 14.271; 18.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.296; 19.63-Randy Ruble, 14.346; 20.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.386; 21.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.517; 22.16-Lee Sommers, 14.542; 23.5M-Mike Moore, 14.606; 24.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.650; 25.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.682; 26.27-Calob Crispen, 14.688; 27.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.702; 28.11TS-Tate Schiets, 16.106; 29.1S-James Saam, 16.424; 30.22-Justin Lusk, 99.998; 31.3F-Wade Fraley, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 7. 16-Lee Sommers[7] ; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2] ; 3. 78-Austin Black[1] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[4] ; 7. 22-Justin Lusk[7] ; 8. 3F-Wade Fraley[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 3. 92-Kevin Hawk[5] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 5. 27-Calob Crispen[6] ; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 8. 1S-James Saam[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 5. 4X-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[6] ; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 3. 16-Lee Sommers[5] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[3] ; 6. 27-Calob Crispen[2] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[8] ; 8. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 4X-Blayne Keckler[2] ; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 3. 34-Jud Dickerson[3] ; 4. 3F-Wade Fraley[7] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[4] ; 6. 11TS-Tate Schiets[6] ; 7. 22-Justin Lusk[5]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[8] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[14] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[9] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[5] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2] ; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[19] ; 9. 49i-John Ivy[10] ; 10. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 11. 92-Kevin Hawk[12] ; 12. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13] ; 13. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 14. 34-Jud Dickerson[22] ; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[16] ; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[20] ; 17. 51M-Haldon Miller[15] ; 18. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[7] ; 19. 4X-Blayne Keckler[18] ; 20. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 21. 78-Austin Black[11] ; 22. 16-Lee Sommers[21]

Dirt Trucks –

Qualifying

1.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.894; 2.4X-Keith Sorg, 18.512; 3.26-Kyle Lagrou, 18.888; 4.33-Brian Arnold, 18.942; 5.83-Butch Latte, 19.100; 6.7X-Dana Frey, 19.388; 7.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 19.410; 8.17X-Dustin Keegan, 19.535; 9.57MS-Mason Stull, 21.260; 10.34-Keith Whaley, 23.000; 11.10B-Adam Lance, 24.402; 12.3B-Kaydin Bailey, 99.997; 13.32H-Dan Hennig, 99.998; 14.51-David Bankey, 99.999; 15.5S-Brad Stuckey, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig[6] ; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3] ; 4. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[5] ; 5. 5S-Brad Stuckey[8] ; 6. 51-David Bankey[7] ; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[2] ; 8. 34-Keith Whaley[1]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 4X-Keith Sorg[4] ; 2. 33-Brian Arnold[2] ; 3. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[6] ; 4. 7X-Dana Frey[5] ; 5. 83-Butch Latte[1] ; 6. 10B-Adam Lance[7] ; 7. 26-Kyle Lagrou[3]

A-Main 1 – (15 Laps)

1. 4X-Keith Sorg[1] ; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig[6] ; 3. 33-Brian Arnold[3] ; 4. 83-Butch Latte[5] ; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 6. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[8] ; 7. 4M-Jamie Miller[2] ; 8. 34-Keith Whaley[15] ; 9. 10B-Adam Lance[12] ; 10. 5S-Brad Stuckey[10] ; 11. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[7] ; 12. 57MS-Mason Stull[13] ; 13. 51-David Bankey[11] ; 14. 7X-Dana Frey[9] ; 15. 26-Kyle Lagrou[14]