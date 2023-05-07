C.J. Leary Victorious at Eldora Saturday night

Rossburg,Ohio (05-06-23) C.J Leary won the 30 lap USAC AMSOIL feature at Eldora Speedway Saturday night after leading all 30 laps. Leary was followed by Jake Swanson,Chase Stockon,Mitchell Moles and Kyle cummins.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 6, 2023 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – #LetsRaceTwo – Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment Race #1

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-15.931; 2. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-15.946; 3. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.003; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-16.153; 5. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-16.159; 6. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-16.164; 7. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-16.190; 8. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-16.212; 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 17GP, Dutcher-16.222; 10. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-16.224; 11. Max Adams, 5x, Adams-16.273; 12. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-16.305; 13. Kody Swanson, 98, Wedgewood-16.318; 14. Logan Seavey, 2B, 2B Racing-16.388; 15. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-16.442; 16. Dallas Hewitt, 21, Hewitt-16.475; 17. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-16.519; 18. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Ensign-16.547; 19. Scotty Weir, 23K, NIKSTE-16.703; 20. Daison Pursley, 5p, KO-16.707; 21. Jadon Rogers, 5, Baldwin/Fox-16.723; 22. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-16.729; 23. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-16.733; 24. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-16.780; 25. Brian Hayden, 2H, Hayden-16.904; 26. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.908; 27. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-17.118; 28. Tim Creech, 31c, Creech-17.142; 29. Jack James, 99, James-17.255; 30. Keith Sheffer II, 86, Sheffer-17.258; 31. Ivan Glotzbach, i1, Glotzbach-17.305; 32. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-17.321; 33. Matt Goodnight, 39G, Goodnight-17.356; 34. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-17.446; 35. Evan Mosley, 27, Barkdull-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Kody Swanson, 5. Jadon Rogers, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Brian Hayden, 8. Jack James, 9. Matt Goodnight. 2:07.41

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Geoff Ensign, 5. Carson Garrett, 6. Logan Seavey, 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Keith Sheffer. 2:08.00

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Max Adams, 3. Emerson Axsom, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Ryan Barr, 6. Zack Pretorius, 7. Hunter Maddox, 8. Ivan Glotzbach. 2:10.01

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Dallas Hewitt, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Briggs Danner, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Daison Pursley, 6. Tim Creech, 7. Dalton Stevens. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Zack Pretorius, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Keith Sheffer II, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 7. Logan Seavey, 8. Ryan Barr, 9. Brian Hayden, 10. Brandon Mattox, 11. Tim Creech, 12. Hunter Maddox, 13. Jack James, 14. Matt Goodnight, 15. Ivan Glotzbach. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Jake Swanson (6), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. Kyle Cummins (4), 6. Carson Garrett (20), 7. Emerson Axsom (1), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 9. Max Adams (12), 10. Robert Ballou (9), 11. Briggs Danner (13), 12. Matt Westfall (24-P), 13. Daison Pursley (18), 14. Dallas Hewitt (8), 15. Kody Swanson (14), 16. Jadon Rogers (19), 17. Logan Seavey (23-P), 18. Brady Bacon (10), 19. Geoff Ensign (16), 20. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 21. Keith Sheffer II (22), 22. Justin Grant (7), 23. Zack Pretorius (15), 24. Scotty Weir (17). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter.

**Dalton Stevens flipped during the fourth heat. Max Adams flipped on lap 1 of the feature. Justin Grant flipped on lap 19 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 C.J. Leary.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-415, 2-Justin Grant-415, 3-Emerson Axsom-397, 4-Kyle Cummins-390, 5-Brady Bacon-374, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-361, 7-Jake Swanson-349, 8-Chase Stockon-348, 9-Mitchel Moles-321, 10-Robert Ballou-292.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Jake Swanson-79, 2-C.J. Leary-77, 3-Mitchel Moles-73, 4-Chase Stockon-72, 5-Kyle Cummins-68, 6-Carson Garrett-58, 7-Emerson Axsom-58, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-56, 9-Max Adams-53, 10-Robert Ballou-51.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Carson Garrett-29, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-20, 3-Justin Grant-17, 4-Chase Stockon-16, 5-Jake Swanson-12, 6-Robert Ballou-12, 7-Jadon Rogers-11, 8-Brady Bacon-10, 9-Kyle Cummins-10, 10-Logan Seavey-10.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 23, 2023 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – 53rd Annual Tony Hulman Classic – Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment Race #2

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Matt Westfall (15.702)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Matt Westfall (15.931)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Justin Grant

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Dallas Hewitt

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Zack Pretorius

Irvin King Hard Charger: Carson Garrett (20th to 6th)