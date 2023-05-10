Empire Super Sprints 40th Anniversary Tour Hits Utica-Rome Friday Night

By Curtis Berleue

(Vernon, NY) | For the first time in 2023, the Empire Super Sprints will visit the Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, NY on Friday May 12. This Fridays event at the “Home of Heroes” will be the first of three visits for ESS this season.

In the 75 previous events held at Utica-Rome dating back to 1986, 30 different drivers have been victorious at the ½ mile oval. The most recent 5 winners – Danny Varin, Davie Franek, Matt Tanner, Shawn Donath, and Jason Barney – are all currently in the top 10 in ESS points, with both Donath and Barney having already scored wins this season.

After two events so far in 2023, the points battle is already shaping up for the Empire Super Sprints 40th anniversary tour. Danny Varin holds a slim 8-point lead over last week’s winner Shawn Donath, with defending champion Jordan Poirier sitting 17 more points back in third.

Action for this Friday’s $2,000 to win affair at Utica-Rome is set to get under way with gates opening at 5pm, hot laps at 6:45pm and racing at 7:30pm. Grandstand admission is $22 for Adults, $20 for Seniors (ages 65 and up), with Kids 11 and under admitted FREE. Pit admission is $40 (ages 13 and up), $35 (NASCAR or Utica-Rome Members), $10 Kids (ages 6-12) and $2 for Children ages 5 and under.

A special thank you goes out to Project Support, LLC for sponsoring this weeks dash for cash. If you are unable to make it to the track, you can stream the event live on FloRacing (www.floracing.tv).

For the latest news, information and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints, be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, May 12 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 26 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)

Saturday, May 27 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)