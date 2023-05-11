Federated Auto Parts Becomes Title Sponsor For Lawrenceburg, Wilmot Events

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 10, 2023) – Continuing to elevate World of Outlaws events, Federated Auto Parts has become the title sponsor of the Memorial Day Spectacular at Lawrenceburg Speedway and the Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway.

The popular World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events will see the iconic auto parts brand featured around the tracks in addition to the Federated Car Care Work Zone, which is at every World of Outlaws event.

“We’re excited to extend our support for the events at Lawrenceburg Speedway and Wilmot Raceway, which equally attract some of the World of Outlaws’ most dedicated fanbases,” said J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing & member services, Federated Auto Parts. “Our partnership with the World of Outlaws has allowed us to reach dirt racing fans across the country and we can’t wait to do so again in the Indiana and Wisconsin regions.”

The Memorial Day Spectacular (Lawrenceburg, IN) on Monday, May 29, and Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 (Wilmot, WI) on Saturday, July 8, will both feature a $10,000 top prize for drivers to contend for. Last year, Sheldon Haudenschild scored the victory at Lawrenceburg and Carson Macedo won at Wilmot.

Federated Auto Parts joined the World of Outlaws at the beginning of the year in a multi-year deal and, so far, this year have served as title sponsor for Voluisa Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals and Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s Texas Outlaw Nationals.

For tickets to the Federated Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular and Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Badger 40, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

About Federated

Federated Auto Parts, headquartered in Staunton, Virginia, is one of the largest auto parts distribution and marketing organizations in North America. Federated is dedicated to supporting its customers with quality name brand parts, programs designed to grow their businesses, and experienced counter people who are knowledgeable in today’s evolving automotive technology. For more information, visit www.federatedautoparts.com.