Paul Nienhiser Makes it 2×2 To Start the Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting his 2026 season kicked off with a season-opening win one week ago in Pevely, MO, Paul Nienhiser wasted no time returning to victory as he dominated Friday night’s season opening event at Jacksonville Speedway.

“In recent years, I haven’t typically felt great early in the night at Jacksonville Speedway, but on Friday night my guys had my car super-balanced and we were extremely fast from hot laps through the feature event,” Paul Nienhiser said.

After setting the tone in warm-ups to open the night, Nienhiser lined up in the second row of his heat race aboard his AGRI-YIELD/CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance backed No. 9x.

Making a couple of quick moves, Nienhiser was quickly out front and digging on the ¼ mile bullring. Picking up the win from third, he was locked into the redraw where his three-year-old daughter drew him the two pill to put him on the front row of the feature event.

With the track still holding grip prior to the 410ci feature event, Nienhiser and company set up for the early track conditions and it seemed to pay off as the Chapin, IL driver built up a three second lead on a pair of occasions only to be slowed by a pair of caution flags.

The dominant car on this night, Nienhiser was not to be denied on this night as he cruised to his second win of the season in just his second start.

“I am really happy with how our car has felt in these first two nights, as we now prepare for the IRA season,” Paul Nienhiser said. “It looks like the weather will let us kick things off this weekend, and I could not be more excited.”

Nienhiser would like to thank AGRI-YIELD, CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The ID | SP, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Steve’s Towing, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer Crop Science, Dekalb/Asgrow, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-2, Wins-2, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-2

ON TAP: Nienhiser is set for IRA action this weekend as he will be in Davenport, IA on Friday night and Sycamore, IL on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.