Ashton Torgerson Tops Field at Placerville Speedway for First Career Sprint Car Win

Saturday night in Placerville, CA will forever be a night to remember for Ashton Torgerson. In just his 10th winged 360ci sprint car start, Torgerson was able to put his Rowdy Energy Drink backed car in victory lane and score his first ever win.

“We have had a ton of success in the micro ranks, so to come out get a sprint car win in limited starts is really special,” Ashton Torgerson said in victory lane. “My parents have supported all of our race car efforts, and we have some great people in the pits helping us out like Brandon and Lee. It was really a team effort, and I am very thankful.”

Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Torgerson got his night off to a great start as he timed the Rowdy Energy Drink backed No. 02 in third fastest overall in time trials against the 20 other cars checked into the pit area.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Glendale, AZ driver simply needed to finish inside of the Top-Five to garner a spot in the redraw and he did just that as he finished fourth.

Pulling the two in the redraw, Torgerson was called for a jump on the race’s second attempted start and was penalized a row and took the green flag from fourth.

When the race came to fruition, Torgerson settled into fourth for the first two laps before he moved into second as the leaders had issues and brought out the caution flag. Restarting alongside Tanner Carrick, Torgerson settled into second as they worked two separate lines on the extremely slick Placerville Speedway surface.

As they got into traffic, Torgerson closed in on the leader and pulled alongside him on a couple of occasions but was unable to get past him, until the 18th lap. Running the high side, Torgerson built his momentum up and powered his way into lead as they raced through traffic down the back stretch.

Clearing Carrick for good, Torgerson was extremely smooth on the cushion and went on to score his first ever win aboard a winged 360ci sprint car.

Friday night the team was also in action as they made the trip to Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA.

Timing in eighth quickest in time trials, Torgerson finished third in his heat race and moved into the 30-lap feature event.

Lining up in the Top-10, Torgerson would do a great job all night long as he maintained his track position and picked up a Top-10 finish as he ended up 10th.

ON TAP: Ashton Torgerson will be back in action this weekend at Dixson Speedway on Saturday and Sunday for the Grandma Pam Non Wing Nationals.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-18, Wins-3, Top 5’s-8, Top 10’s-14

