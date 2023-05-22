Brian Brown hard charges at Wayne County, wins at Knoxville; Big holiday weekend ahead

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 22, 2023) – It was a week to remember for Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing, not only hard charging their way through a stout High Limit Sprint Car Series field during action at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 16, but eventually capping the stretch with a victory at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 20. A milestone triumph, Brown’s win total at the Sprint Car Capital of the World now stands at 61, officially surpassing all-time great Doug Wolfgang on the win chart.

Brown’s Knoxville victory, accomplished from the inside of row four, was just as impressive as it was lucrative, utilizing an early race restart to blast around Austin McCarl in turns one and two, then taking command from Kerry Madsen in the very next set of corners. The win secured Brown a $5,000 share; his first victory of 2023.

As noted, Brown, ace of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, No. 21 sprint car, opened his recent week with a Tuesday night High Limit Sprint Car Series stop at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. Although forced to take a Series provisional, Brown was not deterred, eventually charging his way to fourth after starting 25th on the $32,023-to-win grid.

Other recent highlights include finishing seventh with the POWRi 410 sprint cars during a Friday night visit to Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa; Brown started tenth.

“In all, a great night at Knoxville and a great week for our Casey’s/FVP No. 21 team,” Brown stated. “Our efforts at Knoxville were strong all night. I was a little nervous about starting seventh, especially with so many great guys in front of me, but Chad, my Dad, JB, and Lath gave me a great car. The confidence took care of itself and I was able to put my car wherever I wanted.

“I’m very excited about where we are as a team right now,” Brown added. “Looking forward to building even more momentum.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with a four-race slate across the Midwest and upper-Midwest beginning with an ASCS National start at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, May 26. The weekend will continue with a stop at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 27, followed by a doubleheader at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday and Monday, May 28-29.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Mid Mo Equipment, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Bam Roller Lifters, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

Watch High Limit Sprint Car Series at www.floracing.com

2023 STATISTICS:

Top-fives: 5

Top-tens: 8

Wins: 1

2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Kicked-off 2023 campaign with back-to-back 14th-place scores against the All Star Circuit of Champions at Volusia Speedway Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7-8. Recorded back-to-back World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series top-five finishes at Volusia Speedway Park on Sunday, March 5; fifth and third during the Spring Showdown opener and DIRTcar Nationals make-up feature, respectively. Finished ninth from 18th in Lakeside Speedway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series event on April 11. Rallied from 21st to finish ninth in 34 Raceway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series event on Tuesday, April 25; earned a $1,200 bonus for his efforts. Charged from 13th to finish fourth in Eldora Speedway’s Let’s Race Two finale on Saturday, May 6. Hard charged his way from 25th (provisional) to fourth during High Limit Sprint Car Series action at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 16. Finished seventh during POWRi 410 action at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, on Friday, May 19. Won first feature of the season at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 20; started seventh, 61st career win.