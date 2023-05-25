Jackson Motorplex Increases Border Battle Payout to $10,000 to Win During Merle Johnson Memorial on June 16

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 25, 2023) – Jackson Motorplex has enhanced the payout for the upcoming Border Battle event, which now pays $10,000 to win.

The show features 410ci winged sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series on Friday, June 16. The 410 A Main has been upped to five figures as well as $1,000 to start during the Merle Johnson Memorial main event.

Additionally, the quick qualifier will earn a $300 bonus, each heat race winner will garner a $100 bonus and the hard charger in the A Main receives a $250 bonus from Quick Change Rebuilds.

Also of note, Wyffels Hybrids has added $1,000 to the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main purse.

The big-paying race kicks off the Border Battle weekend, which also includes $7,000-to-win races on June 17 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and on June 18 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The Border Battle opener is the lone 410 sprint car event at Jackson Motorplex prior to the famed AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event runs Aug. 17-19.

The first sprint car race of the season at Jackson Motorplex is this Friday when the dirt oval hosts the Tweeter Contracting 360 Challenge presented by GRP Motorsports. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint cars will race for a top prize of $3,000. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will also be in action.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

