Williamson and Rabenberg Earn First Wins at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 29, 2023) – Garet Williamson and Tyler Rabenberg both became first-time winners at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday night before Mother Nature claimed the final feature of the evening during Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night.

A downpour arrived just as the Tri-State Late Models main event drivers were preparing to take the track for the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center and Tire Motive. Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway social media channels for the latest information about the race.

The two features that were completed showcased new winners with Williamson leading the final 15 laps of the 25-lap Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars A Main for his first career triumph at the track.

Jade Hastings led the first 10 laps before a hiccup in turns three and four cost him a pair of positions while he was in heavy traffic. Hastings hit a rut and jumped the cushion, dropping him to third. Williamson inherited the lead and Dusty Zomer powered into second place in turn four.

Hastings tucked in right behind Zomer, who had to check up to avoid a slowing lapped driver in turn one. Hastings got into the back of Zomer, spinning them both. Williamson led the remainder of the race and finished ahead of Carson McCarl by 0.730 seconds. Kasey Kahne, Chase Randall and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five, respectively.

Ayrton Gennetten and Christopher Thram each set quick time during their group’s qualifying session before Tyler Drueke, Kahne, Austin McCarl and Zomer were victorious during the heat race action. Justin Henderson won the B Main.

Rabenberg held onto the lead throughout a caution-plagued Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event for his first career win at Huset’s Speedway.

A red flag on the start of the race was followed by five cautions during the 20-lap main event. While the cautions erased sizable leads for Rabenberg, he quickly built a comfortable advantage at each opportunity en route to the victory by 2.595 seconds.

Trevor Serbus charged from 11 th to second with Dusty Ballenger placing third. Trefer Waller was fourth and Luke Nellis ended fifth.

Heath Nestrick, Madison Miller, Jacob Peterson and Waller posted heat race wins. Lee Goos Jr. and Blaine Stegenga were the B Main winners.

The Tri-State Late Models got through five rounds of qualifying – with Tad Pospisil, Cole Searing, Cade Richards, Blair Nothdurft and Chuck Swenson each setting quick time – five heat races – won by Pospisil, Searing, Cody Martin, Nothdurft and Swenson – and two B Mains – claimed by Shane DeMey and Charlie Olsen – to set the stage for the 40-lap main event. Swenson was slated to start from the pole position.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for Growmark Lubricants Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

MYRL & ROY’S PAVING NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 29, 2023) –

NOSA Series/Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson (3); 2. 6-Carson McCarl (6); 3. 9-Kasey Kahne (8); 4. 9R-Chase Randall (4); 5. 88-Austin McCarl (7); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (10); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (9); 8. 5T-Ryan Timms (17); 9. 22-Riley Goodno (14); 10. 5-Kerry Madsen (18); 11. 16-Brooke Tatnell (13); 12. 24T-Christopher Thram (12); 13. 83-Justin Henderson (21); 14. 44-Chris Martin (24); 15. 21-Brian Brown (19); 16. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (11); 17. 3J-Dusty Zomer (5); 18. 2KS-Ian Madsen (23); 19. 10-Kalib Henry (15); 20. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (20); 21. (DNF) 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 22. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (22); 23. (DNF) 3-Tim Kaeding (16); 24. (DNF) 12-Tyler Drueke (1).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (3); 2. 47-Brant O’Banion (5); 3. 2KS-Ian Madsen (4); 4. 44-Chris Martin (8); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson (11); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 7. 105-Cody Ihlen (10); 8. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (12); 9. (DNF) 17-Zach Omdahl (6); 10. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 11. (DNS) 26-Blake Egeland; 12. (DQ) 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 12-Tyler Drueke (1); 2. 24-Garet Williamson (3); 3. 3-Tim Kaeding (6); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 5. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (4); 6. 83-Justin Henderson (5); 7. 47-Brant O’Banion (7); 8. 26-Blake Egeland (8).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Kasey Kahne (4); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 3. 5-Kerry Madsen (7); 4. 10-Kalib Henry (1); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (6); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 7. 17-Zach Omdahl (8); 8. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (5).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings (3); 4. 5T-Ryan Timms (6); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 7. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 8. 105-Cody Ihlen (8).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (1); 2. 6-Carson McCarl (2); 3. 9R-Chase Randall (4); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 21-Brian Brown (5); 6. 2KS-Ian Madsen (6); 7. 44-Chris Martin (7); 8. (DNF) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (8).

Qualifying A (1 Laps): 1. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.830 (10); 2. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:10.869 (4); 3. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:10.988 (9); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.004 (12); 5. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.108 (6); 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.130 (7); 7. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.134 (16); 8. 10-Kalib Henry, 00:11.150 (5); 9. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.169 (1); 10. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.179 (13); 11. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.212 (2); 12. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.238 (8); 13. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.345 (14); 14. 5-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.346 (3); 15. 26-Blake Egeland, 00:11.756 (11); 16. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:12.086 (15).

Qualifying B (1 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.862 (11); 2. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:10.881 (10); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:10.910 (5); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.932 (7); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.945 (16); 6. 6-Carson McCarl, 00:10.956 (6); 7. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.973 (8); 8. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.045 (12); 9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.051 (9); 10. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.052 (13); 11. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.110 (4); 12. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:11.220 (1); 13. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.269 (3); 14. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.391 (2); 15. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.513 (15); 16. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.742 (14).

Tri-State Late Models

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Shane DeMey (3); 2. 11-James Giossi (2); 3. 51-Nate Beyenhof (9); 4. 748-Kyle Jensen (8); 5. 9-Jared Jelsma (5); 6. 10W-Junior Coover (6); 7. (DNF) 44-Troy Daly (4); 8. (DNF) 4-Keith Schenkel (7); 9. (DNS) 7-Mike Rohwedder.

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10CO-Charlie Olsen (1); 2. 22-Gary Brown Jr (3); 3. 7C-Benjamin Chukuske (4); 4. 71-Mike Benson (8); 5. U2-Scott Daly (6); 6. 88-Todd Fuerstenau (5); 7. 03-Dave Thomas (2); 8. (DNF) 1X-Tyler Bitz (9); 9. (DNF) 44L-Kevin Larson (7).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil (1); 2. 10C-Chad Olsen (6); 3. 17J-John Winge (5); 4. 27-Dylan Fitzpatrick (3); 5. 7-Mike Rohwedder (8); 6. 44-Troy Daly (4); 7. 9-Jared Jelsma (7); 8. (DNF) 51-Nate Beyenhof (2).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Cole Searing (1); 2. 37-Scott Ward (2); 3. 20-Trevor Anderson (6); 4. 10X-Blake Swenson (3); 5. 11-James Giossi (5); 6. (DNF) 4-Keith Schenkel (7); 7. (DNF) 748-Kyle Jensen (4).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24M-Cody Martin (5); 2. 6-Cade Richards (1); 3. 8-Lane Brenden (2); 4. C5-Chris Palsrok (6); 5. 66-Shane DeMey (4); 6. 22-Gary Brown Jr (3); 7. 10W-Junior Coover (7); 8. 44L-Kevin Larson (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Blair Nothdurft (1); 2. 1-Ryan Engels (2); 3. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz (3); 4. 1V-Gale Vogt (5); 5. 10CO-Charlie Olsen (6); 6. 7C-Benjamin Chukuske (7); 7. U2-Scott Daly (4); 8. 71-Mike Benson (8).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. X-Chuck Swenson (1); 2. 38-Jordan Heiman (3); 3. 5-Luke Sathoff (2); 4. 45-Jon Haase (5); 5. 03-Dave Thomas (4); 6. 88-Todd Fuerstenau (6); 7. (DNF) 1X-Tyler Bitz (7).

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.321 (4); 2. 51-Nate Beyenhof, 00:13.925 (2); 3. 27-Dylan Fitzpatrick, 00:13.975 (7); 4. 44-Troy Daly, 00:14.073 (5); 5. 17J-John Winge, 00:14.350 (3); 6. 10C-Chad Olsen, 00:14.416 (1); 7. 9-Jared Jelsma, 00:14.624 (6); 8. 7-Mike Rohwedder, 00:15.608 (8).

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 10-Cole Searing, 00:13.095 (5); 2. 37-Scott Ward, 00:13.224 (2); 3. 10X-Blake Swenson, 00:13.505 (3); 4. 748-Kyle Jensen, 00:13.538 (1); 5. 11-James Giossi, 00:13.552 (7); 6. 20-Trevor Anderson, 00:13.717 (6); 7. 4-Keith Schenkel, 00:15.170 (4).

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 6-Cade Richards, 00:13.259 (3); 2. 8-Lane Brenden, 00:13.331 (7); 3. 22-Gary Brown Jr, 00:13.408 (1); 4. 66-Shane DeMey, 00:13.520 (2); 5. 24M-Cody Martin, 00:13.737 (6); 6. C5-Chris Palsrok, 00:13.911 (4); 7. 10W-Junior Coover, 00:14.852 (8); 8. 44L-Kevin Larson, 00:15.839 (5).

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 76-Blair Nothdurft, 00:12.673 (8); 2. 1-Ryan Engels, 00:13.415 (7); 3. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz, 00:13.646 (4); 4. U2-Scott Daly, 00:13.683 (2); 5. 1V-Gale Vogt, 00:14.136 (1); 6. 10CO-Charlie Olsen, 00:14.235 (3); 7. 7C-Benjamin Chukuske, 00:14.544 (5); 8. 71-Mike Benson, 00:14.634 (6).

Qualifying 5 (2 Laps): 1. X-Chuck Swenson, 00:13.315 (4); 2. 5-Luke Sathoff, 00:13.582 (7); 3. 38-Jordan Heiman, 00:13.692 (3); 4. 03-Dave Thomas, 00:13.779 (6); 5. 45-Jon Haase, 00:14.334 (5); 6. 88-Todd Fuerstenau, 00:15.134 (2); 7. (DNS) 1X-Tyler Bitz, 00:15.134.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (2); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (11); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 4. 32-Trefer Waller (5); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (10); 6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (15); 7. 35-Sam Henderson (9); 8. 81-Jared Jansen (19); 9. 64-Andy Pake (7); 10. 77-Taylor Ryan (13); 11. 96-Blaine Stegenga (18); 12. 20P-Shon Pointer (20); 13. 17-Lee Goos Jr (17); 14. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 15. 28M-Madison Miller (4); 16. (DNF) 4S-Jeremy Snow (16); 17. (DNF) 03-Shayle Bade (12); 18. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister (14); 19. (DNF) 4X-Heath Nestrick (3); 20. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6).

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 4. 76-Jay Russell (5); 5. 45-Monty Ferriera (7); 6. 97-Jackson Weber (4); 7. 28-Nicholas Winter (6); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (9); 9. (DNF) 1B-Brayden Wiese (8).

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (3); 2. 20P-Shon Pointer (6); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (1); 5. 18D-Dalton Domagala (7); 6. 67-Dan Carsrud (2); 7. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 8. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (5).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4X-Heath Nestrick (2); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 4. 77-Taylor Ryan (1); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 7. 76-Jay Russell (8); 8. 28-Nicholas Winter (3); 9. 62J-Jay Masur (9).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28M-Madison Miller (2); 2. 35-Sam Henderson (4); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 6. 97-Jackson Weber (8); 7. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (6); 8. (DQ) 1B-Brayden Wiese (1).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 2. 64-Andy Pake (3); 3. 74N-Luke Nellis (5); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (7); 5. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson (4); 8. 18D-Dalton Domagala (8).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trefer Waller (2); 2. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (1); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 4. 4S-Jeremy Snow (4); 5. 67-Dan Carsrud (3); 6. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 7. 20P-Shon Pointer (7); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8).