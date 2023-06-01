WESTERN PA SPEEDWEEK CROSSES THE BORDER TO SHARON FOR ROUND #4 ON SATURDAY

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After back-to-back weekends of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model events, Sharon Speedway will return to its more traditional four-division program this Saturday night (June 3). On tap will be Western PA Speedweek for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods. Warmups will begin at 6:30 followed by qualifying and racing.

Sharon welcomes in round four of the revived Western PA Speedweek for a $3,000 to-win, $300 to-start event. Speedweek features a $13,500 point fund with $3,000 going to the champion for the five-night swing. The fastest qualifier will receive $250 from Knox Bakery. The hard charger will receive $200 from Rustler Sales & Service, while the weeklong hard charger will earn $500 from The Dirt Network. There will also be a $50 hard luck award from Pittsburgh Racing Now, and one driver that has maintained perfect attendance in Speedweek will receive a free right rear tire. Lockhart Raceway will post a $100 to the highest finishing driver carrying the Lockhart Raceway decal.

In 2021, central Pennsylvania invader Ryan Smith hounded race-long leader Carl Bowser before making the winning pass with six laps to go for his first career Sharon win. A big field of 38 cars were on hand. Last year, local A.J. Flick topped a 33-car field for his first Sharon win in more than three years. Smith won the 2021 championship with two victories and a runner-up, while Flick copped the 2022 crown after victories in all three completed events.

Smith and Flick will return for Speedweek in hopes of a second title. Other invaders expected to take on the regional talent include central Pa. racers Mark Smith, Bradley Howard, and Tylar Rutherford along with two-time All Star Champion Greg Wilson and New York’s Danny Peebles.

There have been two “410” Sprint Car events contested this season at Sharon. Dave Blaney won his 35th career “410” feature at Sharon on the May 13 opener, while Donny Schatz won his first Sharon “410” race when the World of Outlaws visited on May 20.

Western PA Speedweek “410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $3,000 2. $1,600 3. $1,200 4. $1,000 5. $800 6. $700 7. $600 8. $550 9. $500 10. $450 11. $420 12. $400 13. $370 14. $360 15. $350 16. $340 17. $330 18. $320 19. $310 20-24. $300. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

﻿The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks will return on Saturday night. The Stocks joined up with the WoO Sprints on May 20 in their only race to date of the season. Tim Bish pulled off the upset first career Sharon victory passing standout Chris Schneider for the $1,000 payday. There were 29 cars on hand for the opener.

The HTMA/Precise Racing RUSH Sportsman Modifieds have competed twice as part of the Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series. Ben Easler won the May 13 opener, while Ayden Cipriano captured the $800 special last Friday night. Both teenage racers now have three career Sharon wins. Cipriano has been perfect at Raceway 7 winning both giving him the early “Route 7” Rumble points lead in addition to being the top point man in the overall $3,500 to-win RUSH Hovis Weekly Series Championship.

Rounding out the four-division program will be the Whelen Econo Mods. 2019 champion, Dustin DeMattia, returned to the class for the May 13 opener and won his fourth career race in the division to go along with one UMP Mod victory. Last Saturday, Jeremy Double upped his all-time career win total to 19 following his $800 victory. Double now trails Brandon Blackshear by just two victories atop the division’s all-time win list. Blackshear is currently competing in the RUSH Sprint Car division.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Pro Stock division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2023 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://sharonspeedway.myracepass.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=713060

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Warmups for the “410” Sprints will be at 6:30 followed by group qualifying and racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will be no racing next Saturday night (June 10); however, Ohio Speedweek for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will make its annual stop at Sharon on Tuesday, June 13 for a $6,000 to-win event along with the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars. Advance and reserved tickets are on sale https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/