TMez wows GLTS non wing with last lap pass

by Gerry Keysor

The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints would kick off A Main action following preliminary events. The 25 lap A Main saw the 24 of Lee Underwood and No 2DI Dustin Ingle bring the field to green. Ingle would lead the early laps before No 23K Thomas Meseraull would sneak by following a lap 5 caution. No, 41 Ricky Lewis would throw a slide job on TMez on lap 11, Meseraull would cross over and battle back but Lewis would take the point on lap 12. On lap 20, Meseraullbegan to reel in the leader by running the highside of the track in turns 3 and 4 and the bottom of turns 1 and 2. As the leaders took the white flag, lapped traffic would come into play and Meseraull would once again head to the top of turns 3 and 4, Lewis would slide up the track, allowing TMez to cross over and grab the win by half a car length at the finish line. Lewis was second, Underwood would finish third, Ingle fourth, and No 16 Jackson Slone 5th.

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints- NON-WINGED

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23K-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 2. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 3. 24-Lee Underwood[1]; 4. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[2]; 5. 16-Jackson Slone[6]; 6. 21H-Dallas Hewitt[9]; 7. 0-Steve Irwin[5]; 8. 99-Gage Etgen[11]; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]; 10. 21B-Ryan Barr[7]; 11. 9N-Luke Hall[14]; 12. 33-Jason Ferguson[13]; 13. 28-Curt Elliott[12]; 14. 99J-Jack James[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Jackson Slone[1]; 2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[4]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]; 4. 21B-Ryan Barr[3]; 5. 21H-Dallas Hewitt[5]; 6. 99-Gage Etgen[7]; 7. 33-Jason Ferguson[6]; 8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Lee Underwood[1]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[5]; 3. 23K-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[4]; 5. 99J-Jack James[6]; 6. 28-Curt Elliott[7]; 7. 9N-Luke Hall[2]

Qualifying (25 Laps): 1. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 00:13.237[1]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.303[8]; 3. 21B-Ryan Barr, 00:13.311[4]; 4. 23K-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.373[14]; 5. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.388[13]; 6. 9N-Luke Hall, 00:13.424[12]; 7. 16-Jackson Slone, 00:13.551[5]; 8. 24-Lee Underwood, 00:13.582[2]; 9. 21H-Dallas Hewitt, 00:13.623[3]; 10. 0-Steve Irwin, 00:13.763[9]; 11. 33-Jason Ferguson, 00:13.915[11]; 12. 99J-Jack James, 00:13.967[6]; 13. 99-Gage Etgen, 00:14.020[7]; 14. 28-Curt Elliott, 00:15.074[10]; 15. 97X-Rodney Hurst, 00:20.000[15]

Next Friday night June 9th is the 3rd Annual Ron Kahle Jr Memorial p[resented by Steve and Heather Lowe. The NRA Sprint Invaders will race to honor the memory of one of the biggest supportyers of local sprint car racing in the late Ron Kahle Jr. Pit Gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand gates open at 5PM, Hot laps/qualifying at 6:30PM, and racing at 7:30PM. General admission for ages 16 and older is $12, ages11 to 15 is $6, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages $30.