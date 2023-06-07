Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket begins Friday at Attica Raceway Park

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 7, 2023) –

The newest edition will take the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 to eight events across a nine-day span, all of which culminating with the 6th Annual Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The eight-race campaign will witness Ohio’s finest and the All Stars compete for a total winner’s share equaling $78,554, $22,554 of it during the aforementioned Dean Knittel Memorial on Saturday, June 17.

In addition, a $12,000 Ohio Sprint Speedweek points fund will be spread among the top-five in the final Speedweek standings; $5,000 awarded to the champion and $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, and $1,000 awarded to second through fifth, respectively.

On behalf of Tony Stewart Store, a victory bonus will also be up for grabs during Ohio Sprint Speedweek: if a driver wins three or more events, an extra $1,000 will be awarded per win.

After the Speedweek opener at Attica, action will resume with a $10,000-to-win program at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, on Saturday, June 10, followed by a doubleheader at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Sunday and Monday, June 11-12. Wayne County’s opener will award a $6,000 payday, followed by a $10,000-to-win finale on Monday evening.

Traveling further east, weekday Speedweek competition will continue on Tuesday, June 13, with a one-night, $6,000-to-win stop at the always-exciting Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. Sharon’s program will conclude the first segment of the 2023 edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, as an off day will follow on Wednesday, June 14. Should an event be affected by Mother Nature prior to the off day, Wednesday will be utilized as the respective rain date.

The second half of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will commence with a takeover of southern Ohio, invading the highbanks of Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Thursday, June 15. The $6,000-to-win showstopper will be flanked by a $12,000-to-win visit to the World’s Greatest Dirt Track, Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Friday, June 16.

As mentioned, 2023 Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will conclude with the Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday, June 17. A sought-after prize on the All Star campaign trail, the Dean Knittel Memorial features the second-highest payday on the All Stars’ entire June slate, following only the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race that was contested at Plymouth Dirt Track on Saturday, June 3.

The “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks is the reigning Dean Knittel Memorial champion, beating fellow Pennsylvania native, Danny Dietrich, to the final checkers, followed by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck.

Peck, a former full-time competitor with “America’s Series,” was the 2022 Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, earning two victories along the way, the first at Wayne County Speedway and the second at Atomic Speedway. The Speedweek title was a first-ever for the Monrovia, Indiana, native, adding his name to an impressive list of former champions that includes six-time Ohio Sprint Speedweek titleholder, Dale Blaney.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will enter Ohio Sprint Speedweek fresh off of a two-day contest with the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series in the Badger State, visiting Dodge County Fairgrounds and Plymouth Dirt Track on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason opened the weekend with a triumph at Dodge County, followed by a perfect display by Rico Abreu at Plymouth Dirt Track. Abreu, who secured the $26,000 Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race title in his Plymouth takeover, led all 35 circuits, becoming the fifth different winner of the prestigious event.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

6/9/2023

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 1

$6,000-to-win

6/10/2023

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek night 2

$10,000-to-win

6/11/2023

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 3

$6,000-to-win

6/12/2023

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 4

$10,000-to-win

6/13/2023

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 5

$6,000-to-win

6/15/2023

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 6

$6,000-to-win

6/16/2023

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 7

$12,000-to-win

6/17/2023

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

6th Annual Dean Knittel Memorial

$22,554-to-win

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 6/3):

Tyler Courtney – 1718

Chris Windom – 1618

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1592

Tim Shaffer – 1576

Zeb Wise – 1570

J.J. Hickle – 1510

Scotty Thiel – 1500

Conner Morrell – 1384

Parker Price-Miller – 1202

Sye Lynch – 1194

