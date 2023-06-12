Brady Donnohue wins at Cedar Lake

New Richmond, WI, June 10, 2023

The winged sprints of the Pirtek Renegades were back home at Cedar Lake Speedway for the track’s Kids’ Night celebration on Saturday. Twenty-seven winged warriors checked in to compete at the legendary high banks in three heat races. Jack Berger started the night off by winning the Pirtek heat race, while the RTS Podcast and Hoosier Tire qualifiers went to Mark Chevalier and Jeremy Kerzman, respectively. Kerzman also led all drivers with 143 passing points.

Chevalier and Jamey Ogston redrew the front row for the main event, and it was the P1 of Chevalier showing the fast way around the track followed by Ogston, Brad Peterson, Chase Viebrock, and Casey Lang. After a caution on lap seven, Ogston got the jump on Chevalier and took over the top spot, but Chevalier charged right back to reclaim the lead by the flagstand. Another restart saw Brady Donnohue, who started in the seventh row, power his way past Chevalier – leaving the P1 to battle Viebrock for second. At the double checkers it was Donnohue collecting his first sticker of the summer in front of Chevalier, Viebrock, Berger, and Peterson.

Next up for the Pirtek Renegades is a road trip to northern Wisconsin and the Rice Lake Speedway for both the winged and traditional sprinters on Saturday, June 17. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Pirtek Feature: (20 Laps): 1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[13]; 2. P1-Mark Chevalier[1]; 3. 50-Chase Viebrock[5]; 4. 19-Jack Berger[6]; 5. 93-Brad Peterson[4]; 6. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[8]; 7. 42X-Brett Peterson[14]; 8. 03-Jamey Ogston[2]; 9. 28-John Breitenfeldt[11]; 10. 609-Casey Lang[3]; 11. 2V-Chris Vogel[12]; 12. 11J-Jori Hughes[17]; 13. 17-Austin Phillips[9]; 14. 4-Mitch Hagen[10]; 15. 44-Dani Aldrich[15]; 16. 12-Jason Flohrs[21]; 17. 13A-Ryan Anondson[22]; 18. (DNF) 9C-Cole Stella[20]; 19. (DNF) 85-Matthew Jasper[19]; 20. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis[7]; 21. (DNF) 63-Todd Hansen[18]; 22. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[16]; 23. (DNF) 61-Mike Mueller[23]; 24. (DNF) 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[24]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11J-Jori Hughes[2]; 2. 63-Todd Hansen[3]; 3. 85-Matthew Jasper[6]; 4. 9C-Cole Stella[5]; 5. 12-Jason Flohrs[8]; 6. 13A-Ryan Anondson[4]; 7. 53-Dustin Pittman[7]; 8. 95-Tony Gernert[9]; 9. 54-Jim Bruggeman[1]

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Jack Berger[1]; 2. 74N-Luke Nellis[6]; 3. 93-Brad Peterson[4]; 4. 50-Chase Viebrock[7]; 5. 42X-Brett Peterson[3]; 6. 28-John Breitenfeldt[8]; 7. 54-Jim Bruggeman[2]; 8. 53-Dustin Pittman[9]; 9. (DNF) 63-Todd Hansen[5]

RTS Podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. P1-Mark Chevalier[1]; 2. 609-Casey Lang[2]; 3. 61-Mike Mueller[3]; 4. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[6]; 5. 2V-Chris Vogel[5]; 6. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[7]; 7. 85-Matthew Jasper[9]; 8. 11J-Jori Hughes[4]; 9. 95-Tony Gernert[8]

Hoosier Tire Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[4]; 2. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 3. 17-Austin Phillips[1]; 4. 4-Mitch Hagen[3]; 5. 9C-Cole Stella[7]; 6. 44-Dani Aldrich[5]; 7. C4-Carl Wade[8]; 8. 12-Jason Flohrs[9]; 9. (DNF) 13A-Ryan Anondson[2]