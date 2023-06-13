Huset’s Speedway Set for $10,000-to-Win Goodin Company Presents The Border Battle This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 12, 2023) – The biggest paying race of the season thus far at Huset’s Speedway is set for this Sunday.

Goodin Company presents The Border Battle is showcasing a $10,000-to-win A Main for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series are also part of the racing program.

Matt Juhl currently owns a 14-point lead in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings over Riley Goodno, who recently earned his first-ever victory at Huset’s Speedway. Brooke Tatnell ranks third – only 18 points behind Juhl.

Cory Yeigh is the new points leader in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division. He is ahead of Colby Klaassen by only two points with Zach Olivier six points back.

Cole Vanderheiden holds a 12-point advantage over Trevor Serbus with Dusty Ballenger 19 points behind in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings.

This season has been one of parity with 13 different feature winners in 14 main events. Chase Randall is the only driver to post a pair of triumphs. The next opportunity for another repeat winner begins with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 2(May 21 and June 4); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); and Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11);John Hoing – 1(June 4);Zach Olivier – 1(May 21); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (May 28)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Goodin Company presents The Border Battle featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars ($10,000 to win), the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

