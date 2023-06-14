BRIDGEPORT EASTERN STORM EVENT CANCELED AFTER RAIN, WET TRACK CONDITIONS

From USAC

Swedesboro, New Jersey (June 14, 2023)………Wednesday night’s USAC Eastern Storm event at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park was canceled due to heavy afternoon showers that resulted in a saturated racing surface at the 4/10-mile dirt oval.

Efforts to dry the track in the hours following the storm were unsuccessful, resulting in conditions that were not safe for racing activity to proceed.

Thirty-one drivers and cars were on hand for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship’s annual visit to Bridgeport.

When the announcement of the cancellation was made around 7:30pm Eastern, the remaining estimated time to dry the surface was going to be another two to two-and-a-half hours with the sun setting and the temperatures cooling.

Tickets purchased for Wednesday’s Bridgeport event can be used for this Sunday’s USAC Eastern Storm event at Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA on Sunday, June 18, featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

USAC Eastern Storm resumes on Thursday, June 15, at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa. The series continues on Friday, June 16, at Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway, then it’s on to Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, June 17. The finale of the series will take place on Sunday, June 18, at Action Track USA.

=====================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 14, 2023 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey – 4/10-Mile Dirt Track – 16th Eastern Storm

CARS & DRIVERS IN ATTENDANCE: Logan Seavey (#2B 2B Racing), Kyle Cummins (#3R Rock Steady), Justin Grant (#4 TOPP), Anton Hernandez (#5 Baldwin-Fox), Daison Pursley (#5p KO), Chase Stockon (#5s KO), Kyle Moody (#5x Baldwin-Fox), Isaac Chapple (#6 Chapple-Hall), Ed Aikin (#7 EA), Robert Ballou (#12 Ballou), Carson Garrett (#15 BGE Dougherty), C.J. Leary (#15x BGE Dougherty), Max Adams (#17GP Dutcher), Steven Drevicki (#19 DeGre), Mitchel Moles (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), Thomas Meseraull (#20 Dyson), Timmy Buckwalter (#20T Lotier-Hummer), Jake Swanson (#21AZ Team AZ), Preston Lattomus (#23B Lattomus), Alex Bright (#27 Heffner), Matt Westfall (#33m Marshall), Matt Mitchell (#37 Mitchell), Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue), Ricky Lewis (#41 Brown), Charles Davis Jr. (#47 Davis), Emerson Axsom (#47BC Clauson Marshall), Jason Cherry (#67c Cherry), Brady Bacon (Dynamics #69), Shane Cottle (#74x Hodges), Tom Harris (#84 Harris) & Joey Amantea (#88J JPA)

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jake Swanson-737, 2-Kyle Cummins-736, 3-Brady Bacon-714, 4-Emerson Axsom-709, 5-C.J. Leary-695, 6-Justin Grant-654, 7-Mitchel Moles-616, 8-Chase Stockon-589, 9-Robert Ballou-547, 10-Daison Pursley-532.

USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Jake Swanson-77, 2-Emerson Axsom-75, 3-Robert Ballou-72, 4-Kyle Cummins-71, 5-Timmy Buckwalter-67, 6-Daison Pursley-60, 7-Thomas Meseraull-60, 8-Shane Cottle-56, 9-Chase Stockon-55, 10-Steven Drevicki-49.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-74, 2-Logan Seavey-53, 3-Justin Grant-44, 4-Chase Stockon-43, 5-Carson Garrett-37, 6-Bryant Wiedeman-35, 7-Matt Westfall-35, 8-Thomas Meseraull-34, 9-Gavin Miller-33, 10-Brady Bacon-31.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 15, 2023 – Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track – 16th Eastern Storm