Ryan Timms Caps Indiana Midget Week with Win at Lawrenceburg Speedway

Ryan Timms is fresh off of a very busy stretch that saw him compete in 15 races in 16 days. When the final checkered flag of the stretch waived, Timms accepted it first as he topped the Indiana Midget Week finale with a victory.

“It was a really busy stretch, and I’m happy we picked up a couple wins along the way,” Ryan Timms said. “Indiana Midget Week got off to a rough start, but we got some kinks worked out, changed a few things and it seemed to work really well.”

Resuming IMW back on the 5th of June, Timms had a tough go at Circle City Speedway as he finished 19th after contact on the final lap sent him spinning in turn four while running inside the Top-Five. The next two nights of IMW were learning experiences at Gas City and Lincoln Park Speedway as he picked up a pair of 13th place finishes.

Making wholesale changes to the Keith Kunz owned No. 67 entry prior to the stop at Bloomington Speedway, the Oklahoma City, OK native got the night kicked off by timing in seventh fastest on the lighting fast bullring.

Finishing fourth in his heat race, Timms was locked into the feature event as he took the green flag from the inside of the second row.

Mixing it up with a few of his KKM teammates during the feature event, Timms battled hard to score his first top-five on IMW. Ripping around the revamped Bloomington Speedway, Timms capped the night with a sixth place finish and had some momentum built up heading into the finale at Lawrenceburg Speedway with Sunday’s scheduled finale being rained out.

Getting the night underway by timing in fourth fastest in time trials, Timms’ fifth place finish in his heat race put him in the second row of the feature event at the Indiana battleground.

When the race came to life, Timms was quick to work into second as he flanked Jake Andreotti and had KKM teammate, Taylor Reimer, hot on his tail.

Getting the lead on the second lap, Andreotti was able to fight back and take the top spot on the third lap, only to see Timms answer the bell and take the lead for good on the fourth lap.

Out in front, Timms was extremely solid on the high banked speed plant. Working right alongside the wall, Timms then began to feel pressure from IMW Champion, Logan Seavey.

Able to keep him at bay, one final restart set up an exciting seven-lap dash to the finish.

Even bouncing off the wall with his right rear late in the race, Timms was able to pull away and score his second USAC National Midget win of the season.

“Grabbing that win to cap IMW off was huge, and hopefully we can keep it going and stay in the mix with a lot of races coming up this later and into the fall,” Timms added. “Big thanks to the KKM guys for all of their hard work, it was cool to have our team have so much success.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-49, Wins-5, Top 5’s-10, Top 10’s-17

ON TAP: Timms will now take some much deserved time off before returning to action at Huset’s Speedway June 21-24th at the High Bank Nationals.

