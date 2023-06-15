Tenth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek Approaches National Midget League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/15/23) Continually billed as one of the most highly anticipated weeks for the POWRi National Midget League and rapidly approaching the Tenth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek will run from June 22-25, with four nights of open-wheel action at four fast-paced facilities throughout the Land of Lincoln.

Starting on Thursday, June 22nd the POWRi National Midget League will invade Charleston Speedway before traveling to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, June 23rd accompanied by the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool.

Then, the POWRi National Midget and Micro’s Illinois SPEEDWeek continues with an appearance at Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 24th before finalizing the week-long journey at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, June 25th.

Thursday, June 22 – Charleston Speedway

POWRi National Midget League

Pits Open – 2:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 4:00-6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:15 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow | www.charlestonspeedway.myracepass.com

Friday, June 23 – Jacksonville Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow | www.jacksonvillespeedway.com

Saturday, June 24 – Macon Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow | www.maconracing.com

Sunday, June 25 – Lincoln Speedway

POWRi National Midget League

Pits Open – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:40 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow | www.lincolnspeedwayil.com

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

National Midget League: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803348

Outlaw Micro League: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803350

All POWRi participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on www.DIRTVision.com – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.