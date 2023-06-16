Moran tops first ever OCRS event at Lucas Oil Speedway

By John Rittenoure

WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 15, 2023) – Rees Moran started his three-race weekend off on a historic note winning the first ever AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car main event held at Lucas Oil Speedway on Thursday night.

Moran earned the pole from the nights redraw and used it to his advantage leading all 25 laps to post his first victory of the season and third of his career.

Alex Sewell drove into second on lap 3 and gave chase. With two laps remaining Sewell closed the gap to less than one second, but would get no closer and settled for second ending his victory streak at two. Fort Worth, Texas driver Landon Thompson started 17th and worked his way into third on lap 17 where he remained. The finish was enough to earn the D&G Contracting Hard Charger award. Zach Blurton fell to fourth after Thompson wheeled around him, and Sheldon Barksdale picked up fifth place.

Terry Easum and Zach Chappell topped the 12-lap B mains earning them a sport in the main event, but Chappell did not finish the main and Easum climbed to 14th.

Racing continues Friday night with a visit to I-70 Motorsports Park.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Missouri

June 15, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 3. 7T-Landon Thompson[17]; 4. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]; 5. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[7]; 6. 55-Johnny Kent[9]; 7. 55W-Danny Wood[18]; 8. 5$-Danny Smith[11]; 9. 22RL-Gage Laney[5]; 10. 17E-Blake Edwards[16]; 11. 8R-Ryker Pace[6]; 12. 44-Jared Sewell[4]; 13. 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]; 14. 88-Terry Easum[15]; 15. 122-Lane Warner[14]; 16. 1T-Joshua Tyre[19]; 17. 74-Natalie Doney[12]; 18. 20C-Randy Corpening[13]; 19. (DNF) 15-Jack Potter[10]; 20. (DNF) 50Z-Zach Chappell[20]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[8]; 2. 17E-Blake Edwards[2]; 3. 55W-Danny Wood[3]; 4. 22C-Alex DeCamp[6]; 5. 2L-Brandon Leland[7]; 6. 61A-Doug Fry[5]; 7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[4]; 8. (DNF) 10X-Dustin Walker[1]; 9. (DNS) 52JR-Conner Long; 10. (DNS) 23F-Matt Fox

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 2. 7T-Landon Thompson[1]; 3. 1T-Joshua Tyre[6]; 4. 9-Emilio Hoover[8]; 5. 55X-Kenny Potter[5]; 6. 9X-Abigayle Lett[7]; 7. 51-Alan Cunningham[3]; 8. (DNF) 4-Brett Combs[4]; 9. (DNS) 56L-Jarrett Lucito

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 2. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]; 3. 74-Natalie Doney[4]; 4. 20C-Randy Corpening[6]; 5. 61A-Doug Fry[2]; 6. 12M-Mitchell Barros[5]; 7. 9X-Abigayle Lett[7]; 8. (DNF) 52JR-Conner Long[8]; 9. (DNS) 9-Emilio Hoover

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[2]; 2. 15-Jack Potter[1]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 4. 7T-Landon Thompson[4]; 5. 10X-Dustin Walker[7]; 6. (DNF) 2L-Brandon Leland[3]; 7. (DNF) 1T-Joshua Tyre[5]; 8. (DNF) 56L-Jarrett Lucito[8]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]; 2. 44-Jared Sewell[4]; 3. 22RL-Gage Laney[7]; 4. 51-Alan Cunningham[1]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 6. 4-Brett Combs[5]; 7. 22C-Alex DeCamp[6]; 8. (DNF) 88-Terry Easum[3]

DSO Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[3]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards[4]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 6. 55W-Danny Wood[8]; 7. 55X-Kenny Potter[2]; 8. (DNS) 23F-Matt Fox

Lap Leaders: Rees Moran 1-25

Margin of Victory: 0.940

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Landon Thomas +14

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent, 831; 2. Danny Wood, 790; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 768; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 748; 5. Alex DeCamp, 693; 6. Zach Chappell, 688; 7. Fred Mattox, 604; 8. Joshua Tyre, 544; 9. Terry Easum, 520; 10. Rees Moran, 509.