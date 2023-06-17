ANOTHER GREAT DAY: COREY DAY SCORES ANOTHER NARC WIN AT THE DOUGLAS COUNTY DIRTRACK

By Ben Deatherage

(6/16/23 ) Roseburg, OR … Corey Day struck success for the second straight night with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series as he obliterated the field in the second round of the Fastest Four Days In Motorsports. Driving the Meyers Constructors/Four C’s Construction #14 KPC for Jason Meyers Racing, Day led the entire 30-lap distance at the Douglas County Dirtrack to collect his fifth NARC win of 2023 and the eleventh of his career.

“That one went nearly green to checkered like last night, and when that happens, you lose your sense of where the fast line is on track and what people behind you are doing,” said the jubilant Day after pocketing $5,500. “You just got to run away and hide in lapped traffic as good as you can.”

“It was getting like Tulare, it was getting ramped up on the wall, and I was running in there too easy, got tight a couple of times, and smoked the wall on the last lap in one and two. Hats off to Shane (Bowers). He was in the hospital this morning with some infection on his face, but he’s here and toughed it out, and we won.”

When the green flag dropped, an epic battle erupted between Justin Sanders, in the Demo Mittry fielded Farmer’s Brewing/North County Plastering #2X Maxim, and the Tarlton & Son/Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions #21 Maxim piloted by Cole Macedo. The battle would be put on ice due to a caution before a lap could get completed, and on the second attempt, Day jetted out in front of the rest of the field to pace the pack in the opening stanza.

A lap one stoppage would slow the competition down one final time before going non-stop for twenty-nine circuits. The long run allowed Day to get into lots of lapped traffic where he expereined zero issues. He ended up winning by nearly nine full seconds over the runner-up and leaving only eight cars on the lead lap.

Justin Sanders finished second earning his fourth podium with the series this year.

“Corey was in his own zip code,” commented Sanders, “we were a lot better than last night. We’ll take it and try to make it better.”

Chase Johnson, aboard the Josh Ford Motorsports Natruipe Berry Growers/Surecan LLC #73 XXX, showed off a no-quit attitude when he made several late key passes to grab third after starting 13th. That earned him the Williams Roofing/Shane DeWald Trucking hard charger worth $650. Macedo was fourth, ahead of the Bates-Hamilton Racing Benefit RFP/Specified Pipe #42X Maxim, driven by Justyn Cox.

“It was definitely a turnaround from last night, and big hats off to Jimmy May and Josh Ford Motorsports,” stated Johnson. “It’s a pleasure to be here to race in front of these Pacific Northwest fans. This place was awesome, and we picked them off and landed on the podium is awesome.”

2017 series champion Bud Kaeding placed sixth over Oregonians Tanner Holmes and Tyler Thompson. Joel Myers Jr. and Billy Aton rounded out the top ten finishers.

A-FEATURE (30 laps): 1. 14-Corey Day [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [3]; 3. 73-Chase Johnson [13]; 4. 21-Cole Macedo [2]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [7]; 6. 69-Bud Kaeding [10]; 7. 18T-Tanner Holmes [9]; 8. 7-Tyler Thompson [4]; 9. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr [8]; 10. 26-Billy Aton [14]; 11. 3AU-Karl Hoffman [15]; 12. 41-Dominic Scelzi [6]; 13. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [11]; 14. 115-Nick Parker [5]; 15. AU96-Andy Caruana [17]; 16. 4-Burt Foland Jr [16]; 17. 53-Jesse Attard [12]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Corey Day 1-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Chase Johnson +10

ARP FAST QUALIFIER (18 Cars): Justin Sanders, 12.316

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day [1]; 2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr [2]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 4. 53-Jesse Attard [5]; 5. 73-Chase Johnson [3]; 6. 4-Burt Foland Jr [6]

KIMO’s TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi [1]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes [2]; 3. 69-Bud Kaeding [3]; 4. 21-Cole Macedo [4]; 5. 26-Billy Aton [5]; 6. AU96-Andy Caruana [6]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES & RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL HEAT THREE (8 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker [2]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox [1]; 3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [3]; 4. 7-Tyler Thompson [4]; 5. 3AU-Karl Hoffman [5]

SUNNYVALLEY “POWERED BY BACON” TROPHY DASH (6 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day [1]; 2. 21-Cole Macedo [3]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 4. 7-Tyler Thompson [2]; 5. 115-Nick Parker [6]; 6. 41-Dominic Scelzi [5]