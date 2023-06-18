Ayrton Gennetten Gains Series Win at Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi 410 BOSS

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/17/23) Ayrton Gennetten would emerge victorious in the sixth event for the 2023 season in the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series return to their home facility of Lake Ozark Speedway to notch his first career series feature victory in the ‘Father’s Day Wing-Fest’ in an outstanding pursuit to the checkers.

Cruising onto the perfectly smoothed and well-maintained track would witness Ayrton Gennetten set a quick time with an 11.738/second lap time. Roger Crockett, Don Droud Jr, and Slater Helt would each earn an early heat racing victory with Don Droud Jr gaining the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the twenty-five-lap feature event.

Going into the initial green flag start would find front-row starter Don Droud Jr speed to the early racing advantage as Ayrton Gennetten, Slater Helt, Brian Bell, and Kyle Bellm battled within the top five.

Overtaking for the front of the field, Ayrton Gennetten would use lap traffic to perfection after Don Droud Jr misjudged the entry into turn one with Gennetten able to capitalize as Droud recovered to valiantly contend throughout.

Leading the final eight revolutions of the twenty-five feature laps Ayrton Gennetten would hold steady after the final restart to earn his first career POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory. Battling intently after leading the first seventeen laps, Don Droud Jr would finish runner-up from starting pole with Kyle Bellm flying into placing in the final podium placement from starting fifth.

“What a great way to build momentum for this team, great job on track prep we had multiple lanes of racing and it feels great to get a win this close to home,” said Ayrton Gennetten in the Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “Lap traffic definitely came into play and I knew I had to be patient for everything to work out.”

Staying in the hunt for the front all feature Slater Helt would finish fourth as seventh-starting Roger Crockett rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Lake Ozark Speedway’s Father’s Day Wing-Fest.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 6/17/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 19-Ayrton Gennetten(11.738)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 11-Roger Crockett

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 1M-Don Droud Jr

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 22S-Slater Helt

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 1M-Don Droud Jr

Super Clean Hard Charger: 79-Gage Montgomery(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Ayrton Gennetten

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 2. 1M-Don Droud Jr[1]; 3. 50K-Kyle Bellm[5]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[4]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[12]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 8. 23B-Brian Bell[2]; 9. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 10. 33$-Shane O’Banion[14]; 11. 3P-Russell Potter[16]; 12. 15-Jack Potter[9]; 13. 73-Samuel Wagner[11]; 14. 49-Tyler Elliott[18]; 15. 9-Emilio Hoover[15]; 16. B8-John Barnard[17]; 17. 8S-Steve Short[10]; 18. 1S-Joey Schmidt[13]; 19. 8R-Ryker Pace[19].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[3]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[5]; 6. 3P-Russell Potter[6]; 7. (DNS) 4-Brett Combs.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1M-Don Droud Jr[4]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 122-Lane Warner[6]; 4. 1S-Joey Schmidt[1]; 5. 8S-Steve Short[2]; 6. (DNS) B8-John Barnard; 7. (DNS) 5B-Kory Bales.

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[4]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 4. 15-Jack Potter[2]; 5. 9-Emilio Hoover[5]; 6. (DNS) 49-Tyler Elliott; 7. (DNS) 8R-Ryker Pace.

Qualifying 1: 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.738[14]; 2. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 00:11.978[4]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:12.078[2]; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:12.083[19]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.169[1]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt, 00:12.234[11]; 7. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:12.278[3]; 8. 8S-Steve Short, 00:12.296[21]; 9. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.331[16]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.353[12]; 11. 1S-Joey Schmidt, 00:12.380[7]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:12.474[6]; 13. 33$-Shane O’Banion, 00:12.493[10]; 14. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.225[17]; 15. 9-Emilio Hoover, 00:13.242[15]; 16. 3P-Russell Potter, 00:13.475[13]; 17. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.604[8]; 18. 49-Tyler Elliott, 00:13.995[18]; 19. (DNS) 4-Brett Combs; 20. (DNS) 5B-Kory Bales; 21. (DNS) 8R-Ryker Pace.

Next up the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will be the Independence Day Celebrations at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, July 1st also featuring the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues as well as the POWR-sanctioned Midwest Mod, Super Stock, and Hornet Divisions.

