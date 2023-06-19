Andy Forsberg Picks up Third Win of Season at Marysville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

With much of the state dark over the weekend, Andy Forsberg was in action on a pair of occasions as he finished 10th on Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway’s Tarter Memorial, before scoring his third win of the season on Saturday night at Marysville Raceway.

“We have been chasing our tail a little the last few weeks, and this week things felt like they started to come together,” Andy Forsberg said. “Friday night the track took a little bite of a beating, and once it completely blew off, I dropped anchor a little a fell back to 10th.”

41 cars checked in for the annual event paying homage to the late David Tarter, and Forsberg opened his night up by timing in fastest in his qualifying and heat race flight aboard the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Wilkie Masonry backed No. 92.

Lining up on the pole of his heat race, the outside groove got the jump as the Auburn, CA driver settled into second. Finishing in the runner up position, Forsberg was still eligible for the redraw based on his qualifying effort and ended up with the four.

Lining up in the second row of the feature event, Forsberg made some solid laps in the early stages of the feature event as he rode in fourth. As the track really started to go away, Forsberg struggled to make speed as he slipped back through the Top-10.

When the dust settled on the feature, Forsberg took the checkered flag with a 10th place finish.

Making the trip to Marysville Raceway on Saturday night, Forsberg got off to a bit of a slow start as he timed in 12th fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Forsberg took advantage of the prime starting position as he picked up the win and moved into the nightly redraw.

Pulling the three pill, Forsberg took the green from the second row and settled into third as the race came to life.

A lap six restart saw Forsberg power his way to the lead as he began to set a torrid pace. Withstanding a couple of cautions, Forsberg continued to lead the way as he took the white flag.

On the final lap, the caution flag flew and set up a final restart. Nailing yet another restart, Forsberg was not to be denied on this night, as he raced to the victory.

“After how slick the track was last night, and how slick the track’s have been the last few weeks, it was nice to get to Marysville and see some moisture on the track,’ Forsberg added. “Once we got to the lead, everything I did seemed to work and we went on to get another win.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, Western Featherlite, GP Development, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-18, Wins-3, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-10

ON TAP: Forsberg returns to action on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway for Fan Appreciation night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.