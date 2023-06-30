Bonuses up for grabs for Attica regulars at Brad Doty Classic

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –

Attica Raceway Park is putting up a $2,000 bonus if a driver in the top 10 in points after June 30 beats the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers to win the $15,000 prize. Attica will also pay $1,000 to the next highest finisher that is among the top 10 in Attica points. Should the driver in the top 10 in points win the A-main then the next highest finisher in the track’s top 15 in points gets the $1,000 bonus.

This year will mark the 18th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 25 different winners in the 32 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his second Brad Doty Classic in 2022. It was his second Doty win in the last three years and Larson has indicated he will try to defend his Brad Doty Classic in 2023.

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale.

