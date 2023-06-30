O’NEIL’S & CASE IH PRESENT AGRICULTURE NIGHT AT OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 29, 2023) – The 26th season of racing at Ohsweken Speedway continues Friday, June 30 when O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH present Agriculture Night at the Races, featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Vintage Modifieds.

Thank you farmers! Adult members of the OFA and CFFO can show their member cards for a $5 admission discount on Friday. Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, June 30. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

KOOL KIDZ-CORR/PAK 360 SPRINT CARS

The 360 Sprint Car A-Main will pay $2,000-to-win and $300-to-start on June 30 thanks to Ackland Insurance.

2023 360 Sprint A-Main Wins

1 – 15-Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ont. (May 19); 1 – 88H-Josh Hansen – Beamsville, Ont. (May 26); 1 – 9-Liam Martin – Binbrook, Ont. (June 2)

2023 360 Sprint Championship Points – Top Five

1. 88H-Josh Hansen – Beamsville, Ont. 240; 2. 15-Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ont. 223; 3. 17X-Cory Turner – Tillsonburg, Ont. 218; 4. 70-Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, Ont. 204; 5. 9-Liam Martin – Binbrook, Ont. 201

STRICKLAND’S CRATE SPRINT CARS

The Crate Sprint Car A-Main will pay $2,500-to-win and $200-to-start on June 30 thanks to Metro Truck Group and Ackland Insurance.

2023 Crate Sprint A-Main Wins

1 – 3S-Austin Roes – Mossley, Ont. (May 19); 1 – 52-Jesse Costa – St. Thomas, Ont. (May 26); 1 – 31-Dale Curran – Bowmanville, Ont. (June 2); 1 – 4-Mack DeMan – Mississauga, Ont. (June 9)

2023 Crate Sprint Championship Points – Top Five

1. 14-Larry Gledhill – Thamesford, Ont. 286; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford – Wainfleet, Ont. 276; T3. 31-Dale Curran – Bowmanville, Ont. 271; T3. 52-Jesse Costa – St. Thomas, Ont. 271; T3. 88-Lance Erskine – Brantford, Ont. 271

MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL THUNDER STOCKS

2023 Thunder Stock A-Main Wins

2 – 49-Dave Bailey – Hagersville, Ont. (June 2, June 9); 1 – 19-Kyle Wert – Ancaster, Ont. (May 19); 1 – 84RK-Ryan Beagle – Vittoria, Ont. (May 26)

2023 Thunder Stock Championship Points – Top Five

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle – Vittoria, Ont. 315; 2. 19-Kyle Wert – Ancaster, Ont. 312; 3. 49-Dave Bailey – Hagersville, Ont. 284; 4. 23-Trevor DeBoer – Hagersville, Ont. 278; T5. 97-Ron Loggie – Burlington, Ont. 270; T5. 53 Logan Shwedyk – Jerseyville, Ont. 270

HRW AUTOMOTIVE MINI STOCKS

2023 Mini Stock A-Main Wins

1 – 23-Dusty Deboer – Hagersville, Ont. (May 19); 1 – 1A-Ashton Dickie – Brantford, Ont. (May 26); 1 – 11E Jeff Elsliger – Lynden, Ont. (June 2); 1 – 21H Ryan Hillar – New Hamburg, Ont. (June 9)

2023 Mini Stock Championship Points – Top Five

1. 21H-Ryan Hillar – New Hamburg, Ont. 310; 2. 6X-Mike Sarantakos – Smithville, Ont. 294; 3. 16-Fabio Oliveiri – Ancaster, Ont. 262; 4. 1-Jason Tolton – Guelph, Ont. 257; 5. 23-Dusty DeBoer – Hagersville, Ont. 253

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.