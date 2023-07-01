Riley Kreisel Wins Career first in CMS Debut with POWRi National and West Midgets

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (June 30, 2023) — Riley Kreisel would prove his racing merit at Central Missouri Speedway on Friday Night with the POWRi National and West Midget League, capturing his inaugural career league victory by leading twelve laps in the first league visit at the speedy venue.

Early on-track competition with solid entries in the POWRi National and West Midget League would see Kameron Key start the action off with a quick hot-lap time of 13.544-second lap as Shannon McQueen, Cannon McIntosh, and Riley Kreisel each would earn heat racing wins.

Setting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Riley Kreisel and front-row counterpart Cannon McIntosh each competing for the prized position as the green flag flew with McIntosh gaining advantage on the opening lap over Chance Crum, Riley Kreisel, Gavin Miller, and Taylor Reimer all raced inside the top five.

Looking to be the cream of the crop on the event, Cannon McIntosh would seem to be cruising into another victory lane appearance before a flat left rear tire would take him from the lead and into the work area around the mid-way point of the feature event.

Inheriting the lead from a caution-stricken Cannon, Gavin Miller would hold the point of the field for two laps in a spirited battle for the prized position with a top-side running Riley Kreisel. With Kreisel taking the top spot, Miller would stay close until the cushion in turn three would come into play.

Holding the lead for the final twelve laps, Riley Kreisel would emerge victorious to clinch his first career POWRi National Midget League feature victory after an intense twenty-five laps around the league debut of Central Missouri Speedway.

“I think race was won on the dyno tonight, this is the first full night out with our midget as we usually just run this car a few times a year,” said Riley Kreisel in the Warrensburg Missouri victory lane ceremony. Adding, “Glad we could kind of break up the midget clique tonight and get a win for the sprint guys. I probably have more laps around this place than anyone else and that might have played into my hand.”

Staying right on the heels of the winner would see Taylor Reimer place a solid second as the one-time leader of the first twelve laps Cannon McIntosh rebounded from a work area visit to finalize the podium finishers. Tracking down the front would witness Karter Sarff hard-charge past five other competitors to finish fourth as Chance Crum would round out the POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Central Missouri Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Central Missouri Speedway

Warrensburg, Missouri

Friday, June 30, 2023

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]

2. 26-Chance Crum[1]

3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]

4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]

5. 08K-Brody Wake[5]

6. 51X-Joe Walker[7]

7. 7D-Michelle Decker[3].

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]

2. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]

3. 97-Gavin Miller[4]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

5. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]

DNS: 33GC-George Campbell Jr.

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[4]

2. 21J-Kameron Key[5]

3. 44-Branigan Roark[1]

4. 97K-Cooper Williams[6]

5. 1H-Henry Chambers[2]

DNS: 11J-Todd Jackson.

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[1]

2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]

5. 26-Chance Crum[6]

6. 21J-Kameron Key[3]

7. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]

8. 97K-Cooper Williams[10]

9. 17B-Austin Barnhill[12]

10. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]

11. 44-Branigan Roark[11]

12. 97-Gavin Miller[8]

13. 51X-Joe Walker[15]

14. 7D-Michelle Decker[17]

15. 08K-Brody Wake[13]

16. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[14]

17. 1H-Henry Chambers[16]

18. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[18]

19. 11J-Todd Jackson[19].