Meseraull Wins MSCS Summer Sizzler at Gas City

GAS CITY, In. (July 7, 2023) — Thomas Meseraull won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Evan Mosley, Dave Darland, and Brayden Fox rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, July 7, 2023
Feature:
1. Thomas Meseraull
2. Tye Mihocko
3. Evan Mosley
4. Dave Darland
5. Brayden Fox
6. Sterling Cling
7. Saban Bibent
8. Coke Bodine
9. Jadon Rogers
10. Alec Sipes
11. Zack Pretorius
12. Brayden Clark
13. Kayla Roell
14. Ryan Thomas
15. Rylan Gray
16. Colten Cottle
17. Rob Caho Jr.
18. Jack James
19. Harley Burns
20. Collin Grissom