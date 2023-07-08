Williams Grove Rained Out

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (July 7, 2023) — Races at Williams Grove Speedway fell victim to rain on July 7.

A shower hit the tracK some 30 minutes after the gates opened and attempts to work the racing surface back into suitable condition proved difficult.

More imminent rain at 7:30 forced the cancellation.

There will be no racing at the track on July 14.

The two-day Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series is next on the program, slated for July 21 and 22.