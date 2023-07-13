Doubleheader weekend on tap for AFS Badger Midgets

By Quinn Mcabe

Sun Prairie, WI (July 13, 2023) – The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets are set for another doubleheader weekend on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. The series will invade both Thunder Hill Speedway in Menomonie, WI, and Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

Saturday the series heads North for the first-ever appearance at Thunder Hill Speedway. The track is unique for the series in that it marks the smallest track on the calendar at just 1/6 of a mile in length. Competitors often compare small tracks to Tulsa Oklahoma’s Chili Bowl Nationals so expect the action to be tight and fierce throughout the field.

On Sunday the Badger Midgets head South to Angell Park to complete the weekend. The night marks the Salute to Bryan Gapinski race in honor of the late Badger announcer and historian. Joining the Badger Midgets will be the MSA Sprints and Wisconsin Dirt Legends.

Todd Kluever leads the series into the weekend atop the standings by just 21 markers over Adam Taylor. Behind the duo are Kyle Stark, Cody Weisensel, and Daltyn England rounding out your top five.

Keep up on all the Badger Midget series news by visiting bmara.com. Watch the Badger Midget series on-demand at Badger Racing TV at www.badgerracing.tv.